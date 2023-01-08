ChatGPT Too Many Requests Error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

OpenAI's ChatGPT has taken over the world for its more or less reliable and expert AI-generated answers to all kinds of quarries, big or small. However, the AI chatbot isn't without its issues, be it network errors or wrong answers.

One of the most infuriating issues that users may run into is the "Too Many Requests" error, which is generally caused by sending in too many requests at once, at which point the chatbot fails to keep up.

What is ChatGPT's Too Many Requests Error?

OpenAI's chatbot CharGPT is built on top of OpenAI's GPT-3.5 family of large language models. The chatbot is further fine-tuned with supervised and reinforcement machine learning techniques. Launched back in November 2022, it has become an overnight sensation for its revolutionary advancement in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

OpenAI users can ask the chatbot for anything from writing code to solving complicated programs, and the chatbot replies with more or less reliable answers based on the datasets it is trained on. However, the number of requests a user can send per hour is limited, which can lead to the aforementioned Too Many Request Error.

How to fix ChatGPT Too Many Requests Error

There are several ways to fix the Too Many Request Error, ranging from the easiest to something a bit more complicated. Let's take a look at some of the possible solutions to the error.

Wait it out

The Too Many Requests Error is caused by an OpenAI user sending in more quarries than the permitted number per hour. A simple fix to the issue is to wait out the mentioned period of time.

OpenAI limits the use case of ChatGPT so as not to overload the servers as well as rely on the Chatbot.

Reduced frequency and complexity

Furthermore, so as not to trigger the error, it is a good practice to pace out the quarry frequency as well as keep the quarries as simple as possible. Following these practices will not overburden the chatbot and give you precisely reliable answers.

Start a new chat

If you continue to run into issues, it might be a good idea to start a new chat. To do so, you can head over to https://chat.openai.com/chat and click on "new Chat" on the left side menu. Alternatively, if you're already in the middle of a thread in ChatGPT's chat window, refresh the page and click on "New Chat."

Check the OpenAI server status

The issues faced by users might be due to OpenAI's servers being down. To check the server status, simply head over to https://status.openai.com. If the bar is green, it means that all the functions are operational; however, if they are red or orange then it means one of the functions is temporarily down. Scroll down on the page to learn about the current ongoing issues and try to use ChatGPT later.

Log out and Log in

One of the reasons for ChatGPT to showcase an error might be due to the browser cache and stored cookies. An easy fix for that is to just log out of OpenAI and log back in.

Clear cache

If logging out and logging in does not fix the issue, clear the browser cache. To do so, head over to the browser settings and clear it. Please refer to your specific browser settings for it.

Change browser

If the issue regarding the browser persists, try using OpenAI and ChatGPT on a different browser. Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Brave are some great alternatives. If you're on an Apple device, you can also try out Safari.

Create a new account

If all else fails, then the best option is to create a new account. To do so, first log out of OpenAI. Next, on the login page, click on Sign Up and use a different email id. This should solve the issue regarding too many requests.

Even though ChatGPT is a highly advanced Artificial Intelligence based on Machine Learning and trained on a massive dataset, it in no way replaces human intelligence. As such, its answers should be verified by an expert on the matter before being considered genuine.

