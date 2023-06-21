Corsair 2000D Airflow mini-ITX case overview: Small footprint, but lots of room!

The Corsair 2000D Airflow was recently launched as the hardware brand's first ITX case ever. It is based on the same high-airflow DNA as other cases with the same marque from the company. Despite that, it is unique and is probably among the most innovative ITX cases on the market. The 2000D Airflow solves a niche issue: minimizing desk footprint. It is almost as tall as most M-ATX cases that house full-size components.

This has allowed Corsair to bundle support for high-end hardware, including the latest RTX 40 series and AMD RX 7000 series GPUs.

Corsair was kind enough to send over their 2000D Airflow case for us to check. But, we could not arrange an M-ITX board to test it properly due to their poor local demand. In this article, we go over what the case offers and how everything has been put together.

The Corsair 2000D is unique in its way

Pre-delivery

The Corsair 2000D mini-ITX case (Image via Corsair)

The Corsair 2000D Airflow is among the more unique ITX designs. The case is filled with mesh panels on all sides, including the top. The company has opted for a minimal design with the case, mainly to fit the overall vibe of mini-ITX setups.

The case has a larger-than-usual 24.4 L volume and supports up to a 360 mm radiator, 170mm CPU cooler, and up to a three-slot 365 mm GPU. This nearly covers every modern GPU and even some of the beefiest CPU air coolers.

Corsair 2000D Airflow Case dimensions 458mm (H) x 271mm (L) x 200mm (W) Colors Black, white Case volume 24.4 L Radiator Compatibility 120mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mm Case window Tempered glass Case warranty 2 year Maximum CPU cooler height 170mm Maximum PSU length 130mm Case front I/O (1x) USB 3.1 Type C, (2x) USB 3.0, (1x) Audio in/out Case drive bays (3x) 2.5in Maximum GPU length up to 365mm Weight 4.5kg Case power supply SFX Price $139.99 (non-RGB), $199.99 (RGB)

Most ITX cases have limited support for coolers and graphics cards. The 2000D seems to have solved that with support for up to 360 mm radiators and 365 mm graphics cards. This makes it one of the most interesting entries in the lineup.

Unboxing experience

The Corsair 2000D Airflow box (Image via Sportskeeda)

Corsair hasn't reinvented the wheel in terms of the unboxing experience, as the case comes in a simple cardboard box. Inside lies the 2000D wrapped in a plastic bag and some styrofoam. The accessories are bundled in a small box.

The 2000D packed inside the box (Image via Sportskeeda)

Overall, the unboxing experience is straightforward, and there is not much to complain about.

Build quality and looks

The mesh panels of the Corsair case (Image via Sportskeeda)

Appearance is one of the biggest selling points of ITX cases, and Corsair hasn't taken it lightly. The case is clad with mesh panels, making it efficient and unique. It is a sleek tower that won't really be an attention grabber when paired with a build.

The case is sold in white and black colorways. In this overview, we tested the all-black variant. However, the white version will go well with minimalism-focused setups.

In terms of build quality, the 2000D follows the traditional Corsair formula. The case has zero flexes and is a solid house for some high-end components. It is built entirely of steel with no tempered glass or acrylic parts.

Side panels and mesh covers

The top panel of the case (Image via Sportskeeda)

The case's panels on all five sides are plush with high-quality mesh covers. This ensures ample airflow, a major complaint with most ITX cases in the market.

These panels appear robust and have a premium touch. Overall, the case fits the high-end minimalist vibe well.

Features of the Corsair 2000D case

The 2000D branding on the case (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Corsair 2000D is primarily an ITX case. It supports any motherboard of the form factor. Besides this, gamers can fit up to 365 mm long triple-slot graphics cards, which is almost any GPU in the market unless you are going berserk with a massive RTX 4090.

The case supports both SFX and SF-L PSUs. However, pairing the 2000D with the larger form factor will chew out 2.5" SSD support. If your setup is all-NVMe, this is not a concerning factor.

Blown-up view of the Corsair 2000D case (Image via Corsair)

Commenting on PSUs, the case houses them at the top. The cable opens up in the top panel, which is something new. Corsair has provided gamers with a 3-pin power cable extender held by some Velcro tapes to the bottom of the case. From the back, it may look a bit odd.

In addition, the motherboard is held sideways in the case, with the rear I/O projecting towards the bottom. The I/O is sunken, and all the cables are routed through a small clearing in the back. Although this makes things look better, accessing the I/O can sometimes be difficult.

Included fans

The included AF120 Slim fans (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 2000D is sold in two variants: the 2000D Airflow ($139.99) and the 2000D RGB Airflow ($199.99). For $60 extra, you get three AF120 Slim fans. They are PWM-controlled fluid dynamic bearing fans — not the best in class, but plenty for case intake.

The most important feature of these fans is their 15 mm width (traditionally, fans are 25 mm wide). This clears up 10 mm space inside the 2000D, a ton of extra space in real estate-strapped ITX cases.

According to Corsair, the fans can achieve a peak airflow of up to 56.3 CFM while operating at 2000 RPM. They have eight RGB LEDs per fan but don't support Corsair LINK capabilities. The fans also get a standard two-year warranty.

Front panel I/O

The front panel on the Corsair 2000D case (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite being a minimalism-focused ITX case, the 2000D doesn't sacrifice front-panel connectivity options. You get a standard power button, two USB Type-A ports and a Type-C, a standard 3.5mm AUX jack for headphones, and a reset button.

The USB Type-A ports are standard 5 Gbps Gen 1, while the Type-C port can reach 10 Gbps transfer speeds.

HDD and SSD support

The case supports up to three 2.5" drives. These can either be HDDs or SSDs, depending on your choice. Out of these, one drive is housed at the top of the panel. The other two are mounted at the back of the power supply cage. Corsair has provided one drive bay while the other drive is held by screws.

Overall, the storage drive support is plush for an ITX case. Users will get ample space to max out the storage capabilities of their PC.

Cable management

The cable ties that are given with the case (Image via Sportskeeda)

ITX cases are infamous for their cable management issues, and the Corsair 2000D is no exception. Unlike most mid-tower offerings, ITX cases simply don't have enough space to help hide all cables for aesthetics. The result is a rather messy interior.

The 2000D doesn't have any tempered glass panels to see through. However, this could be disadvantageous for users looking to swap out parts frequently.

GPU support

The 2000D supports some RTX 40 series GPUs (Image via Corsair)

The Corsair 2000D has nailed GPU support. As advertised, the case can house some of the largest RTX 40 series graphics cards without hiccups. On paper, the cases support up to three-slot 365 mm-long graphics cards. This nearly covers over 90% of GPUs in the market.

Do note that, like the motherboard, the GPU's rear I/O is at the bottom. The display output port needs to be routed through the opening at the rear of the case. Thus, users should consider investing in a DisplayPort or HDMI cable with a vertical adapter/connector.

Corsair 2000D vs the competition: What makes this case special?

The appearance from the side of the new Corsair ITX case (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Corsair 2000D has some fierce competition. Over the past few months, the Lian Li Q58, the Hyte Revolt 3, the NZXT H1 V2, and the Cooler Master NR200P Max have dominated the market. The 2000D is being launched beside the Fractal Design Terra, a case that mainly targets aesthetics.

Overall, the Corsair mini-ITX case is noteworthy, specifically for its ample storage and hardware support. You can easily pair a Core i9/Ryzen 9 and up to an RTX 4080 with this case without compromising on cooling. This makes it a solid entry in a rather-niche ITX market.

Conclusion

The Corsair 2000D Airflow is a solid mini-ITX case (Image via Sportskeeda)

Product: Corsair 2000D Airflow mini-ITX case (unit provided by Acro Engineering)

Radiator compatibility: Up to 360mm

Case warranty: 2 years

Maximum GPU length: 365mm

Poll : 0 votes