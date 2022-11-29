Cosmic Byte Kronos Review : A big step for the brand, a giant step for the Indian gaming scene

Cosmic Byte Kronos is neither the first set of headphones I have used nor will it be my last. Yet, I have rarely been so impressed with a single piece of gaming equipment. It's not just a matter of pride for me as a user, but one also has to account for the fact that the latest gadget comes from an Indian company.

As I said, there's no shortage of options regarding listening devices. My existing roster ranges from budget models to the best Sony and Skull Candy have to offer in terms of premium solutions. Yet, the Cosmic Byte Kronos is unique and hard to replace with any other device I own. Suffice it to say, this is based on its looks, feel, and performance, which is the true area of dominance.

The Cosmic Byte Kronos punches well above its weight and could be the next trendsetter in the Indian gaming market

There are different aspects of headphones, especially when gaming is its key focus. The Indian market has been filled with international offerings so far, but Cosmic Byte Kronos is here to give the others a tough fight. In certain areas, the over-the-head wireless device has already won the battle over its more expensive contemporaries.

Looks

Packaging is an important aspect of any product, but Cosmic Byte seems to have taken it to another level. While boxing is standard, the headphones come in a highly durable egg-shaped case. All the accessories and the manual are also included in the box, which is the perfect option for protection when you might be traveling.

The design of Cosmic Byte Kronos can be aptly described in one word - neat. It's primarily black with a tinge of orange on the insides. There's no RGB, but a yellow light is visible on both sides, which looks extremely polished. RGB fanatics might be disappointed, but the design fits my requirements perfectly. Aside from good looks, the product delivers in terms of build quality.

Build

A healthy mixture of metal, plastic, and faux leather combines to complete the headphone. The basic headband is made of pure metal, which adds durability to the product. There is no chance of breakage unless there's excessive pressure from a certain point. Both ear caps are very well-cushioned, and despite having larger-than-average ears, the cushions are a perfect fit.

The mic has a flexible cable and must be pulled out. Moving the mic and adjusting it is very easy. The ear drivers on each side are connected with separate cables and are durable. Overall, the build is extremely solid and should stand the test of time.

Sound and performance

Now comes the big part - what does the Cosmic Byte Kronos sound like? The device's USP is that it offers a Dolby Atmos 7.1 experience, and I had to use it on a PC to get its full flavor. To enable the feature, you will need to get one of the two - the app that Cosmic Byte provides or the Dolby Atmos app. I opted for the former, and the experience has been amazing.

The 50 mm drivers kick in perfectly during all kinds of performances, but the real fun begins with games and music. From every bullet drop to the notes of Beethoven's symphonies, the Cosmic Byte Kronos picks up everything very well. It should be noted that there's no noise cancelation on the device. The perfect fitting of the ear caps, however, ensures very little outside noise can be heard.

The Cosmic Byte Kronos can also be used with Aux cables, but there's a huge drop in performance. In some cases, like using it on Xbox or mobile, you will have to use the cable and understand the difference quite clearly. This problem arises due to a limitation in terms of accessibility that I am not very fond of.

One big plus is the battery, which lasts for a very long time. This ensures that the device is perfect for long streaming and gaming sessions. What adds to the performance is the quality of the mic. It comes with ENC and works as expected. I tested it on Discord and the push-talk in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. There's no latency, little to no static, and smooth communication.

Accessibility

For whatever reason, the Cosmic Byte Kronos does not pair like typical Bluetooth headphones. Instead, you will have to use the dongle that comes with it, and the headphones will connect to the dongle. The official description states that the device is compatible with mobiles and consoles and it does keep its promises. However, the usage on non-PC devices feels limited in terms of connectivity and features.

That said, the Bluetooth connection works flawlessly, and there is no latency. Thanks to the dongle, it works in a plug-and-play fashion, and all someone needs to do is put in the dongle and turn on the headphones. This makes it perfect for all users.

Conclusion

The Cosmic Byte Kronos has the potential to challenge the space that international players have dominated. It offers a premium auditory experience that comes alive with the support of Dolby Atmos 7.1. Whether I am gaming or listening to music, the clarity and depth of the sound are brought alive by this device.

There are very few fingers to point when analyzing the item. It's well-made, stylish, and comfortable to wear. The long battery life offers a wireless experience over long sessions, and it is not taxing on the ears.

Had there been the ability to connect with Bluetooth directly for consoles and mobiles, the Cosmic Byte Kronos may have been the best sound option at its price range.

Cosmic Byte Kronos

Detailed scorecard (image via Sportskeeda)

Headphone reviewed: Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos

Product provided by: Cosmic Byte

Manufacturer: Cosmic Byte

Headphone type: Over-the-head, wireless

Compatibility: PC, Mobile devices, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles

