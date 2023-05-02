5 best curved ultrawide gaming monitors to buy in 2023

Curved ultrawide gaming monitors offer an immersive experience by wrapping the display around the viewer's field of vision, making it easier to see everything on the screen without moving your head around. These monitors have become increasingly popular for their immersive viewing experience and enhanced field of vision. In 2023, many options will be available in the market, making it challenging to choose the perfect monitor.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Check out the 5 best curved ultrawide gaming monitors you should consider

1) Alienware AW3420DW ($712.00)

The Alienware AW3420DW has a 1900R curve and an aspect ratio of 21:9, and the monitor offers an ultrawide gaming display, which is also great for multitasking. The AW3420DW is a 34-inch curved monitor with a 3440 x 1440 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 109 pixels per inch. It has a fast refresh rate of 120Hz and a 2ms response time for smooth performance.

The monitor features a Nano IPS panel for accurate and vibrant colors and supports Nvidia G-Sync technology for reduced screen tearing and input lag. Additionally, it has a sleek design with customizable RGB lighting for a premium experience.

Specifications Details Display Size 34 inches Resolution 3440 x 1440 pixels Aspect Ratio 21:9 Curvature 1900R Panel Type Nano IPS Refresh Rate 120Hz Response Time 2ms Adaptive Sync Nvidia G-Sync HDR Certification None Pixel Density 109 pixels per inch (PPI)

2) Samsung Odyssey G9($1,199.99)

The Samsung Odyssey G9 has an extreme 1000R curve. With an aspect ratio of 32:9, this ultrawide gaming monitor makes it great for productive tasks. The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a massive 49-inch curved monitor with a resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels and a pixel density of 108 pixels per inch. It has a fast refresh rate of 240Hz and a 1ms response time for the smoothest experience possible.

The monitor features a VA panel with Quantum Dot technology for accurate and vibrant colors and supports AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technologies for reduced screen tearing and input lag. Additionally, it has HDR1000 certification for improved brightness and contrast.

Specifications Details Display Size 49 inches Resolution 5120 x 1440 pixels Aspect Ratio 32:9 Curvature 1000R Panel Type VA with Quantum Dot Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms Adaptive Sync AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync HDR Certification HDR1000 Pixel Density 108 pixels per inch (PPI)

3) LG 38GL950G($1,539.95)

The LG 38GL950G has a 2300R curve, the same as the Acer Predator X38. The LG 38GL950G is a 38-inch ultrawide monitor with a resolution of 3840 x 1600 pixels and a pixel density of 109 pixels per inch. It has a fast refresh rate of 144Hz and a 1ms response time for smooth performance.

The monitor features a Nano IPS panel for accurate and vibrant colors and supports Nvidia G-Sync technology for reduced screen tearing and input lag. Additionally, it has HDR400 certification for improved contrast and brightness.

Specifications Details Display Size 38 inches Resolution 3840 x 1600 pixels Aspect Ratio 21:9 Curvature 2300R Panel Type Nano IPS Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 1ms Adaptive Sync Nvidia G-Sync HDR Certification HDR400 Pixel Density 109 pixels per inch (PPI)

4) Acer Predator X38($1,904.23)

The Acer Predator X38 has a 2300R curve. With an aspect ratio of 21:9, the monitor offers an ultra-wide display, which is excellent for gaming and multitasking. This 38-inch monitor features a resolution of 3840 x 1600 pixels and a pixel density of 109 pixels per inch. It has a fast refresh rate of 175Hz and a 1ms response time for smooth performance.

The monitor also supports Nvidia G-Sync technology for reduced screen tearing and input lag, and it has HDR400 certification for improved image quality.

Specifications Details Display Size 38 inches Resolution 3840 x 1600 pixels Aspect Ratio 21:9 Curvature 2300R Panel Type Nano IPS Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 1ms Adaptive Sync Nvidia G-Sync HDR Certification HDR400 Pixel Density 109 pixels per inch (PPI)

5) ASUS ROG Swift PG35VQ($2400)

The ASUS ROG Swift PG35VQ has a 1800R curve. With an aspect ratio of 21:9, the monitor offers an ultrawide gaming display. The Swift PG35VQ is a 35-inch ultrawide monitor with a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and a pixel density of 109 pixels per inch. It has a fast refresh rate of 200Hz and a 2ms response time for smooth performance.

The monitor features a Quantum Dot panel for accurate and vibrant colors and supports Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate technology for reduced screen tearing and input lag. Additionally, it has HDR1000 certification for improved brightness and contrast.

Specifications Details Display Size 35 inches Resolution 3440 x 1440 pixels Aspect Ratio 21:9 Curvature 1800R Panel Type Quantum Dot Refresh Rate 200Hz Response Time 2ms Adaptive Sync Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate HDR Certification HDR1000 Pixel Density 109 pixels per inch (PPI)

These five curved ultrawide gaming monitors are some of the best options currently available in 2023. They offer immersive and stunning visual experiences with ultrawide aspect ratios and curved screens, making them ideal for gaming and other media consumption.

Some notable features of these ultrawide gaming monitors include high refresh rates, fast response times, adaptive sync technology, HDR certification, and impressive pixel densities. However, the choice ultimately depends on personal preferences and needs, including budget and the type of gaming or work being done.

