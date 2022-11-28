Major retailers have massively discounted computer hardware this Cyber Monday and buyers can save hundreds of dollars on their next purchase if they secure them by November 28.

Earlier, we spotted deals on the Intel Core i5 12400, the Ryzen 5 5600X, and Ryzen 7000 series chips. Now, Amazon has discounted the Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 5 5600G to an all-time low. The deals are too good to miss.

The Ryzen APUs are sought-after processors in the market. They pack capable integrated graphics processors that can run competitive titles at 1080p without hiccups. Thus, they are also great choices for gamers who are looking to put together a cost-effective PC.

A guide to securing the best deals on Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G this Cyber Monday

Amazon is offering some firey deals on the last-generation Ryzen APUs this Cyber Monday sale. AMD is yet to launch its RDNA 2-based Ryzen 7000 APUs. Thus, these processors are the best that gamers can pick up this holiday season.

The octa-core Ryzen 7 5700G was initially launched for $359 back in 2021. However, it is being offered for a throwaway price of $178.61 this Cyber Monday on Amazon.

The Ryzen 5 5600G is available at an insanely low price as well. It generally sells for $259. In contrast, Amazon is offering it for just $117.05 this Cyber Monday, which marks a solid 55% off the MSRP. However, there is a catch.

Buyers will have to pay a $14.99 delivery fee for this chip. That pushes the price up to $132.04. In another deal on Amazon, the 5600G can be picked up for $136 with free delivery.

Multiple other Ryzen 5000 and 7000 series chips have been discounted in the ongoing sale. Earlier, we spotted the Ryzen 5 5600 non-X selling for just $118, with the Ryzen 5 5600X for only $158.

Amazon is currently offering the Ryzen 7 5800X for just $229 instead of its $449 MSRP. The Ryzen 9 5900X is down to just $340.86 from its $569.99 MSRP this Cyber Monday.

More info on the Ryzen 5 5600G

The Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core, 12-threaded processor based on TSMC's 7nm FinFET process node. It has a base clock of 3.9 GHz and can boost up to 4.4 GHz.

The processor comes with a configurable TDP (cTDP) and can be set between 45 and 65 watts depending on the power delivery capabilities of the system.

The Ryzen 5 5600G packs a 7-core GCN 5th generation-based Vega graphics processor. Together, the package is quite capable of running modern AAA titles. On the flip side, however, the 5600G is a PCIe Gen 3 processor.

More info on the Ryzen 7 5700G

The Ryzen 7 5700G is a higher-end variant of the Ryzen 5 5600G. It packs eight cores and 16 threads. It has a base clock of 3.8 GHz and can boost up to 4.6 GHz. This processor also has a cTDP of 45-65 watts.

The 5700G packs an eight-core Radeon integrated graphics processor that is clocked at 2000 MHz. However, much like the 5600G, it does not have any PCIe Gen 4 lanes.

