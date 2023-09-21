Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti can play Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty with some compromises since they are mid-range graphics cards meant for 1080p gaming. The GPUs are very competent in the latest and most demanding titles as they can run every new game at Full HD without major performance hiccups. Cyberpunk is a title that's heavy on computers; however, it plays pretty well on the last-gen 60-class GPUs.
However, you will have to tweak its graphics settings for a decent experience. The game offers dozens of customization options that can make fine-tuning a bit of a chore. To help you have an easier time tweaking this title's settings, this article will offer the best options to use.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060
Nvidia's RTX 3060 is good for playing Cyberpunk 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion with a mix of medium and high settings applied at 1080p. The GPU is capable of ray tracing but we don't recommend using it in Cyberpunk, given how demanding its visual effects can be. We also advise you to rely on a bit of DLSS to obtain high framerates.
These are the best graphics settings to use in CD PROJEKT RED's first-person shooter:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Distant shadows resolution: Low
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: Off
- Ray-traced local shadows: Off
- Ray-traced lighting: Off
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti packs considerably more graphics rendering power as compared to its non-Ti sibling. This allows gamers to crank up the settings slightly. However, we still don't recommend ray tracing at 1080p. DLSS should be used on this card as well, but at Quality for better visual fidelity.
The best settings for the RTX 3060 Ti are as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: Off
- Ray-traced local shadows: Off
- Ray-traced lighting: Off
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
The RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti pack a punch. They can handle most modern AAA titles without significant framerate issues. Cyberpunk 2077, being almost three years old at this point, is easily playable on these 60-class cards.