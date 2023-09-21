Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti can play Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty with some compromises since they are mid-range graphics cards meant for 1080p gaming. The GPUs are very competent in the latest and most demanding titles as they can run every new game at Full HD without major performance hiccups. Cyberpunk is a title that's heavy on computers; however, it plays pretty well on the last-gen 60-class GPUs.

However, you will have to tweak its graphics settings for a decent experience. The game offers dozens of customization options that can make fine-tuning a bit of a chore. To help you have an easier time tweaking this title's settings, this article will offer the best options to use.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

Nvidia's RTX 3060 is good for playing Cyberpunk 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion with a mix of medium and high settings applied at 1080p. The GPU is capable of ray tracing but we don't recommend using it in Cyberpunk, given how demanding its visual effects can be. We also advise you to rely on a bit of DLSS to obtain high framerates.

These are the best graphics settings to use in CD PROJEKT RED's first-person shooter:

Graphics

The graphics settings page in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

Advanced settings in Cyberpunk 2077 for the RTX 3060 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Distant shadows resolution: Low

Low Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced local shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced lighting: Off

Off Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti packs considerably more graphics rendering power as compared to its non-Ti sibling. This allows gamers to crank up the settings slightly. However, we still don't recommend ray tracing at 1080p. DLSS should be used on this card as well, but at Quality for better visual fidelity.

The best settings for the RTX 3060 Ti are as follows:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

The complete list of advanced settings in Cyberpunk (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced local shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced lighting: Off

Off Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

The RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti pack a punch. They can handle most modern AAA titles without significant framerate issues. Cyberpunk 2077, being almost three years old at this point, is easily playable on these 60-class cards.