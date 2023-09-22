The Nvidia RTX 2070 and 2070 Super were launched to play the latest and most demanding video games at 1440p resolutions without any compromises. But these cards are old news and have long been replaced by much more powerful options like the 3070 and the 4070. Gamers playing on these GPUs now have to crank down the settings to maintain stable framerates.
This particularly applies to some of the more demanding video games like Cyberpunk 2077. The CD Projekt Red first-person shooter is now getting a 2.0 update that promises better visuals and improved gameplay mechanics. Players on the 2070 and 2070 Super will now have to fine-tune the settings for the best experience. This article will go over the changes you need to make in Cyberpunk 2077.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070
The RTX 2070 is only good for playing the latest and most demanding video games at 1080p these days. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings with DLSS turned on for this graphics card at 1080p for this GPU.
The best settings in Cyberpunk 2077 are as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Medium
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: Medium
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Best Cyberpunk 2077 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 Super
The RTX 2070 Super is considerably more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. This GPU can handle Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p without losing out on performance. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings with FSR turned on for this card as well.
The following settings work best for the RTX 2070 Super in Cyberpunk 2077:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: Medium
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: High
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Medium
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
The RTX 2070 and 2070 Super are nowhere close to the fastest graphics cards in the market. However, with the above tweaks to the settings, these GPUs can play Cyberpunk 2077 without breaking a sweat.