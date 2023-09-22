The Nvidia RTX 2070 and 2070 Super were launched to play the latest and most demanding video games at 1440p resolutions without any compromises. But these cards are old news and have long been replaced by much more powerful options like the 3070 and the 4070. Gamers playing on these GPUs now have to crank down the settings to maintain stable framerates.

This particularly applies to some of the more demanding video games like Cyberpunk 2077. The CD Projekt Red first-person shooter is now getting a 2.0 update that promises better visuals and improved gameplay mechanics. Players on the 2070 and 2070 Super will now have to fine-tune the settings for the best experience. This article will go over the changes you need to make in Cyberpunk 2077.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070

The RTX 2070 is only good for playing the latest and most demanding video games at 1080p these days. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings with DLSS turned on for this graphics card at 1080p for this GPU.

The best settings in Cyberpunk 2077 are as follows:

Graphics

The graphics settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: Off

Off DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

The advanced settings in Cyberpunk (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Medium

Medium Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: Medium

Medium Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Best Cyberpunk 2077 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 Super is considerably more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. This GPU can handle Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p without losing out on performance. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings with FSR turned on for this card as well.

The following settings work best for the RTX 2070 Super in Cyberpunk 2077:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: Off

Off DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

A mix of medium and high settings works best in Cyberpunk (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: Medium

Medium Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: High

High Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Medium

Medium Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

The RTX 2070 and 2070 Super are nowhere close to the fastest graphics cards in the market. However, with the above tweaks to the settings, these GPUs can play Cyberpunk 2077 without breaking a sweat.