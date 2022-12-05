Is the RTX 2070 Super worth buying this Holiday Sale?

The RTX 2070 Super was launched in 2019 as part of the Super overhaul to the Turing-based RTX 20 series lineup. This card was marketed as a GTX 1080 Ti killer.

The card was a significant step up from the original RTX 2070 from 2018. It is based on a larger GPU die. All other specs, other than the video memory, were bumped-up. However, Nvidia introduced the Super variant at a similar price point, making the card a value-for-money offering.

Recently, the card has been popping up in second-hand marketplaces for less than $200. Thus, many can pick it up as a cheap alternative to the RTX 3060. However, a few more factors must be considered before finalizing the graphics card.

The RTX 2070 Super holds up very well to this day

The RTX 2070S was a monster back when it was launched in 2019. The card can handle almost any game at 1440p while playing in the highest settings.

However, in the three years that have passed, a lot has happened in the video gaming industry.

The list includes the launch of ninth-generation consoles that have pushed the lower boundaries of gaming hardware. Thus, the RTX 2070 Super has been overthrown as the 1440p champion. It has since been replaced by the RTX 3070 family.

But, in our recent testing, the card still holds up very well in most video games while running them at QHD resolutions.

On-paper specs of the RTX 2070S

The RTX 2070 Super is based on the TU104 graphics processor that also powers the RTX 2080 and the 2080 Super graphics card. The chip is insanely large, measuring in at 545 mm².

Under its hood, the chip packs 2,560 CUDA cores, 160 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 64 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 8 GB of GDDR6 video memory that is based on a 256-bit memory bus.

The card is rated for a total board power (TBP) of 215 W and was launched at an MSRP of $499.

These on-paper specs might seem like a massive step down from the RTX 3070, which packs nearly twice the CUDA cores. However, it is worth noting that the 2070S is about 35% slower than the Ampere 1440p gaming entry.

The gaming performance of the RTX 2070 Super in 2022

Performance metrics of the 2070S as recorded on an MSI Gaming X Trio (Image via Sportskeeda)

Our testing found that the RTX 2070 Super can easily play almost every video game at 1440p without running into stuttering issues.

The card hit 60 FPS in most competitive titles like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and scored a decent 30 in story-based games like Control and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

All of these metrics are with DLSS turned off. Turning DLSS on adds a whole bunch of frames back to the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 shot up to 60+ FPS with DLSS set to Ultra Performance. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has almost doubled its framerate to 130+ FPS.

Thus, the RTX 2070S is a solid option even to this day. It is much faster than the RTX 3060, which most gamers opt for.

