Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for RTX 2070 and 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 and the 2070 Super are solid graphics cards for playing the latest titles at up to 1440p without major performance hiccups. When the games are rather modest, like Street Fighter 6, users can enjoy a decent experience without dropping a frame below 60. Capcom's latest fighting game is locked to 60 FPS in Arcade and World Tour modes. Thus, gamers can crank up the settings in the game without worrying about sacrificing a high-framerate experience.

With some tweaks, the latest Street Fighter runs like a charm on the Turing-based 70-class GPUs. Let's look at the best graphics option combinations for these cards.

Street Fighter 6 graphics and display settings for the RTX 2070

The RTX 2070 can play Street Fighter 6 at 1440p with a mixture of High and Highest settings in the game. The best settings for the game are listed below:

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: As the player desires

As the player desires Subtitles: As the player desires

As the player desires Subtitle Background Settings: As the player desires

As the player desires Screen Brightness: As the player desires

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off

Off Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Mesh Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: Standard

Standard Bloom: High

The 2070 can play the game at 1080p with the highest settings applied. Thus, if gamers are willing to compromise on the resolution, they can enjoy slightly higher visual fidelity.

Street Fighter 6 graphics and display settings for the RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 Super can handle the game at almost the highest settings while running it at Quad High Definition (QHD). Gamers need not dial down to 1080p to get a stable 60 FPS. However, there might be a few frame drops in the World Tour mode with the highest options applied.

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: As the player desires

As the player desires Subtitles: As the player desires

As the player desires Subtitle Background Settings: As the player desires

As the player desires Screen Brightness: As the player desires

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off

Off Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: High

High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: Highest

Highest Bloom: High

Overall, Street Fighter 6 isn't a very demanding game on PC. Gamers on the RTX 2070 and the 2070 Super can easily play the video game without major performance issues.

