Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for RTX 3050 (2.0)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 is an entry-level 1080p gaming graphics card designed to handle the latest titles like Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and its Phantom Liberty expansion. It replaced the insanely popular GTX 1650 and 1650 Super with tons of extra VRAM and support for ray tracing, as well as temporal upscaling technologies like DLSS.

Gamers with the 50-class graphics card need to crank down the settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty for a stable and smooth experience. The game bundles a dozen of settings, which can make fine-tuning a bit confusing.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050

The RTX 3050 plays Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty the best with a mix of medium and high settings applied at 1080p. We recommend turning DLSS on and setting it to the Balanced preset for the best experience. The game doesn't look the best at 1080p with an aggressive upscaling mode applied, but it plays pretty well on the budget GPU.

Our recommended settings list for the RTX 3050 in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is as follows:

Graphics

DLSS and quick preset settings for the RTX 3050 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20

0.20 Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

Advanced settings in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: Medium

Medium Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog resolution: Medium

Medium Volumetric cloud quality: Medium

Medium Max dynamic decals: Medium

Medium Screen space reflection quality: Medium

Medium Subsurface scattering quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Medium

Medium Color precision: Medium

Medium Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced local shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced lighting: Off

Off Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

The RTX 3050 isn't the most powerful gaming graphics card on the market. Therefore, players with this GPU will have to crank down the settings in the latest and most demanding titles for a smooth experience.

Moreover, with support from DLSS 2.1 and the latest DLSS 3.5 ray reconstruction technologies, the visuals in Cyberpunk 2077 have improved slightly. The game looks and plays quite well with the above settings applied.