Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for RTX 3050 (2.0)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 is an entry-level 1080p gaming graphics card designed to handle the latest titles like Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and its Phantom Liberty expansion. It replaced the insanely popular GTX 1650 and 1650 Super with tons of extra VRAM and support for ray tracing, as well as temporal upscaling technologies like DLSS.
Gamers with the 50-class graphics card need to crank down the settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty for a stable and smooth experience. The game bundles a dozen of settings, which can make fine-tuning a bit confusing.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050
The RTX 3050 plays Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty the best with a mix of medium and high settings applied at 1080p. We recommend turning DLSS on and setting it to the Balanced preset for the best experience. The game doesn't look the best at 1080p with an aggressive upscaling mode applied, but it plays pretty well on the budget GPU.
Our recommended settings list for the RTX 3050 in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: Medium
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: Medium
- Volumetric fog resolution: Medium
- Volumetric cloud quality: Medium
- Max dynamic decals: Medium
- Screen space reflection quality: Medium
- Subsurface scattering quality: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: Medium
- Color precision: Medium
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): Medium
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: Off
- Ray-traced local shadows: Off
- Ray-traced lighting: Off
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
The RTX 3050 isn't the most powerful gaming graphics card on the market. Therefore, players with this GPU will have to crank down the settings in the latest and most demanding titles for a smooth experience.
Moreover, with support from DLSS 2.1 and the latest DLSS 3.5 ray reconstruction technologies, the visuals in Cyberpunk 2077 have improved slightly. The game looks and plays quite well with the above settings applied.