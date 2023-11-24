Dbrand and Casetify's entire controversy explored as the former sues the latter for copyright violation

Casetify, a case maker for electronics and gadgets, has been hit with a lawsuit by Dbrand, the popular company that specializes in making phones, consoles, and laptop covers.

The lawsuit claims that Casetify copied their "Teardown" skin designs illegally and used them in their "Inside Out" lineup. The infamous "Teardown" skins' Easter eggs and the company's logo were allegedly found in the Casetify designs, which were altered and repositioned in several ways, as demonstrated in a video by JerryRigEverything.

Following the lawsuit, there has been a lot of buzz about the controversy, which this piece aims to explore in depth.

Dbrand is suing Casetify for stealing its case and skin designs

Casetify is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit as accessory manufacturer Dbrand claims they've stolen the design of their "Teardown" items.

YouTuber Zack "JerryRigEverything" Nelson teamed up with Dbrand to create skins and cases that resemble the insides of various gadgets, and they're accusing Casetify of stealing these designs for their own "Inside Out" line.

For "Teardown" skins, Nelson assures customers that the representation of the product's interior will be precise. Interestingly enough, he also noted in an online post that they included hidden surprises for their fans to discover.

Allegedly, Casetify's "Inside Out" cases contain a poorly disguised version of a label that can be found on "Teardown" cases, featuring distinct hidden elements that Nelson is known for. To make matters worse, a Casetify case reportedly bears the rival company's logo.

A meticulous scanner is used to produce digital replicas of each device's insides, but the "Teardown" squad expends quite a while tidying up the scans. Strange tweaks are made to the final product, like presenting the charging coil, to elevate its aesthetic appeal.

However, following the release of the "Teardown" cases, Casetify introduced a product line called "Inside Out" that boasts even more realistic portrayals of the inner components of its target devices.

Now, Nelson attests that Casetify's "Inside Out" cases perfectly match the expertly modified prototypes that they, too, utilized in "Teardown."

Casetify has allegedly used Dbrand's copyrighted works in 45 of their "Inside Out" products, according to a lawsuit filed in a Toronto court this week. The brand is seeking unspecified punitive and exemplary damages, among other things.

After the allegations were made public on Thursday, November 23, 2023, Casetify quickly responded by removing all of its "Inside Out" items from the site within a few hours.

Earlier this year, an X (formerly Twitter) user reported Casetify for allegedly marketing a "transparent" Samsung phone case that exposes the insides of an iPhone, which is a specialty of Dbrand products. Nelson also shared this incident in his video on the controversy surrounding the two brands.