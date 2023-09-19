10 best covers for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Finding the best covers for iPhone 15 and 15 Plus is a tedious task right now. Apple is currently accepting pre-orders for the latest iPhone 15 series, which will start shipping on September 22, 2023, but it's too soon to expect a wide variety of protective covers for new iPhones. However, Apple does share the new phones' schematics and designs with reputed brands before the launch so that they can get their cases in production just in time.

It means you can order good quality iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus covers right away. This way, you will have peace of mind from having a protective case on your precious iPhone from day 1. Reputed brands like Casetify, Spigen, Speck, Cyrill, Dbrand, and more have already listed their 15 series cases on their websites. If you are in the market for the best 15 and 15 Plus covers, read on ahead.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

Best iPhone 15 and 15 Plus covers you can buy now

It goes without saying that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus look the best when uncovered. Unfortunately, a simple slip might result in a huge dent in your iPhone and your bank balance.

The good news is that some of the best protective cases in the market not only guarantee peace of mind but also elevate the aesthetic further. Here are the best iPhone 15 and 15 Plus covers you can buy. Readers must note that despite the difference in size, cases for both phones cost around the same.

1) CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand Case - $80

The CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand Case features a lifted camera ring with a built-in stand. (Image via CASETiFY)

This case is priced at $80 and is one of the best options. The company offers this case in various designs and colors with the ability to customize it with personal text like your name. If you want your new iPhone to stand out and give it a personal touch, this is the iPhone cover for you.

Its features include a lifted camera ring with a built-in stand with up to 150 degrees adjustable angles, MagSafe compatibility for seamless wireless charging, 3x MIL-STD-810G certification, and 6.6 feet drop protection.

2) Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One (MagFit) - $55

The Ultra Hybrid Zero One cover comes with Spigen's proprietary Air Cushion technology. (Image via Spigen)

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One (MagFit) is one of the classiest protective covers available for the new iPhones and is priced at $54.99. It's a durable PC + TPU case with a teardown graphic on the back. According to the company, it's a DDP print, which is premium quality and long-lasting.

This case offers drop protection through Spigen's proprietary Air Cushion technology. It also offers camera and display protection with a raised lip. Additionally, it is compatible with MagSafe accessories.

3) Speck Presidio2 Grip MagSafe case with ClickLock - $50

The Speck Presidio2 Grip Case comes with the new ClickLock no-slip technology. (Image via Speck)

Speck is a popular brand among Apple fans, known for its quality accessories designed for Apple products. The Speck Presidio2 Grip MagSafe with ClickLock is a $50 protective cover for the iPhone 15 series. According to the company, it's 20% slimmer for a great hand feel and features no-slip inverted grips to prevent accidental drops.

This case provides 13-ft drop protection and is made from 50% recycled plastics. It features the new ClickLock no-slip technology, a MagSafe enhancer feature. It also comes with a built-in antimicrobial treatment from Microban, which reduces stains and odor-causing bacteria by 99%.

4) Otterbox Symmetry Series Soft Touch - $60

The Otterbox Symmetry Series Soft Touch case has a rigid yet silky soft touch finish. (Image via Otterbox)

The Otterbox Symmetry Series Soft Touch is a $60 case available in various vibrant colors that will undoubtedly draw attention. This silicon case comes with a rigid yet silky soft touch finish with bumpers around the camera to protect against hard drops.

Additionally, there is a raised lip all around the display to keep the display protected against scratches. This case also has two lanyard points and built-in magnets for MagSafe compatibility.

5) Cyrill UltraSheer Mag - $34

The Cyrill UltraSheer Mag cover for iPhone comes in Denim, Hot Pink, Lime, and Black colors. (Image via Cyrill)

The Cyrill UltraSheer Mag is a $34 product offered in Denim, Hot Pink, Lime, and Black colors, which go very well with iPhone 15 variants. The protective cover uses a combination of PC + TPU for rigid yet soft protection for your new iPhone.

It has an ultra bubble, drop-proof design with a built-in camera bumper. Additionally, the case maker claims that it flaunts an anti-glare design. Other features include built-in MagSafe, charm holes, and a complimentary wristlet.

6) Nomad Modern Leather - $50

The Nomad Modern Leather cover for the iPhone 15 series is made of full-grain, sustainably sourced leather. (Image via Nomad)

Apple has discontinued all leather products from its portfolio to achieve its 100% carbon-neutral goal by 2030. It means the premium leather case from Apple was sacked, too, much to the disappointment of leather fans. However, the Nomad Modern Leather case is a perfect alternative.

This $50 cover is offered in black, brown, and English tan colors. It's crafted from full-grain, sustainably sourced leather, which will patinate over time. Other features include anodized aluminum buttons, 8ft drop protection, lanyard holes, and MagSafe compatibility.

7) Ringke Onyx Magnetic - $19

The Ringke Onyx Magnetic iPhone 15 cover is built using TPU materials. (Image via Ringke)

The Ringke Onyx Magnetic is one of the most affordable yet sleek covers on this list. This slim, lightweight iPhone 15 cover is built using TPU materials to protect against fall impact and daily-use scratches. The case also flaunts a granular texture to prevent the accumulation of fingerprint smudges.

Additionally, it features Duo-QuikCatch lanyard holes on each side for lanyards, wrist straps, and phone charms. The case is also MagSafe compatible to facilitate seamless wireless and Qi2 charging.

8) Supcase Unicorn Beetle MAG XT MagSafe Case - $24

The Unicorn Beetle MAG XT cover has a zinc alloy camera cover with a protective dolly to protect the camera. (Image via Supcase)

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle MAG XT MagSafe Case is a no-brainer for fans of rugged cases. It's a sturdy protective case made of shock-absorbing TPU and polycarbonate.

The case has a zinc alloy camera cover with a protective dolly to safeguard the lenses. Its camera cover doubles up as a kickstand and has been tested over 30,000 times for durability. This cover also has corner bumpers for solid protection against hard drops. This MagSafe-compatible cover is a single-piece snap-on case priced at $24.

9) Dbrand Grip Case - $55

The Dbrand Grip Case for the iPhone 15 series offers military-grade protection. (Image via Dbrand)

Dbrand, popular for its sarcastic social media posts, is a brand renowned for its premium iPhone skins and the Grip case. This MagSafe compatible case costs $54.90 and comes in various designs, including Camo, Leather, and MKBHD's REDCODE Icons or Triple Black ICONS.

The case features Clicky Buttons that Dbrand claims offer the same clicky feedback as the actual buttons on new iPhones. It offers military-grade protection, a thin design, a grippy texture, camera protection, a chamfered lip, and a crescent arc for comfortable edge swiping.

10) Apple FineWoven Case with MagSafe - $59

The FineWoven Case from Apple is fabricated from durable micro twill. (Image via Apple)

This list wouldn't be complete without Apple's original cover. This year, the brand has replaced the leather case in favor of the FineWoven Case with MagSafe. Apple is offering this case in colors matching the iPhone 15 series: Mulberry, Evergreen, Taupe, Pacific Blue, and Black.

This MagSafe-compatible case is priced at $59 and is fabricated from durable micro twill material, which has a suede-like hand feel.

These are the best iPhone 15 and 15 Plus covers available in the market right now. We can expect more casemakers to launch more accessories in the near future. However, the cases on this list are from reputed brands and will continue to be the best there is.