Do you need Instagram for the Threads app? Account creation process explored

It's here! Threads app by Instagram, a Twitter rival created by Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta, is now available in India for Android and iOS platforms. The new Threads platform takes on Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform Twitter sans all the restrictions and privileges limited to Twitter Blue users. Currently, Thread is entirely free to use without restrictions imposed on users.

While the new Threads app is part of the photo-sharing platform - Instagram, it's completely different from it. Users can indulge in conversation, and text updates with 500 characters on Threads but no other limitations.

If that sounds good, consider hopping onto the Threads wagon. If you are wondering how to do so or if you need Instagram to sign up for Threads, here's a detailed guide to help you.

Can you sign up for the Threads app without Instagram?

According to Meta, Threads is part of the Instagram ecosystem. As such, you must have an Instagram account to sign up on Threads by Instagram.

If you have multiple Instagram accounts logged in on your device, you will be asked to pick one to create your new Threads account. We advise you to choose your personal Instagram profile, which has your accurate information, contacts, and so on, for a more personal experience on Threads.

How do I sign up for the Threads app?

Such is the popularity of the new social media app that it amassed over 10 million registered users within hours of going live. If you have a decent following on Instagram, you can transition to this new app with a similar following without starting from scratch. Here's how to sign up on Threads by Instagram.

Download the Threads app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Launch the Threads app on your phone. You will be shown the Instagram account logged in on your device. If you have multiple Instagram accounts logged in, click on Switch account and select the preferred account. You will now be asked to pick the name, bio, and link. (They will be imported from Instagram, and you can change the bio and link, but the name can only be changed on Instagram.) Choose whether you want a Public or Private profile on the next page. On the next page, click on Join Threads. Your Threads account should now be ready to use.

Do I have to delete Instagram to delete the Threads app profile?

Threads is an extension of the Instagram platform and thus requires an Instagram account. The same goes the other way, which means if you delete your Threads account from the app, the Instagram account used to sign up will also be deleted. For this reason, there's no option to delete the account in the Threads app. At this point, you can deactivate the account and delete the app. Here's how to deactivate your Threads account.

Open the Threads app on your phone. Click on the profile icon in the bottom left corner. Tap on the two-line icon on top. On the next page, tap on Account. Click on Deactivate profile. Select Deactivate Threads profile. Click on Deactivate; when the "Are You Sure?" window pops up. Your Threads profile will be deactivated until you log in again.

You should be able to create and deactivate a Threads profile. Only delete your Threads account once you are sure you can live with the deletion of the associated Instagam profile. If you want to keep the Instagram account but remove the Threads profile, it's best to deactivate the Threads profile and uninstall the app.

