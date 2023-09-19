Does the iPhone 15 support a USB-C Android cable?

The tech powerhouse, Apple, has unleashed its latest iPhone 15 variants with some great updates. The all-new design features the highly anticipated USB-C ports, making it the first iPhone series to have this feature. What's even better is that the USB-C connector enables charging for all Apple devices, such as iPads and Macs, with a single cable.

Nevertheless, concerns linger in the community regarding the compatibility of Android's USB-C data cable with the newly released iPhone series.

This article is all about the possibility of employing an Android USB-C wire on an iPhone 15 and other relevant queries.

Is it possible to connect a USB-C Android cable to the iPhone 15?

The newly released iPhone has sparked rumors that you need a brand-new cable designed specifically for iPhones to connect to it. Many believe that there is no compatibility between the iPhone and the USB-C Android cable. The speculation persists, but buying a completely new cable was the only option, according to these rumors.

Fortunately, the iPhone 15 is compatible with any USB-C Android cable because there is no encryption, and the port is universal, despite rumors suggesting otherwise.

Thus, using USB-C for your iPhone is a promising update for users of both iPhones and Android phones. It allows for unified charging equipment between an iPhone and other mobile brands.

iPhone 15 lineup will include two different USB-C ports

It's a groundbreaking move for the latest iPhone series, as Lightning has been replaced with USB-C. Despite having a total of four models available this year, the standard ones will only have USB-C 2.0.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will fall into this category. It's worth noting that USB-C 2.0 boasts almost identical transmission speeds to the previous Lightning ports despite the switch.

Consisting of the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, the Pro models showcase a USB-C 3.0 port, delivering transfer rates of up to 10 gigabits per second, a staggering 20 times quicker than the prior version.

Furthermore, the rate at which the USB-C port on an iPhone 15 charges surpasses that of MagSafe accessories' power output of 15 W.

However, for maximum power, a power source of at least 20 W is necessary. On the 15 Pro or Pro Max, a power output of 27 to 29 W is conceivable.

On the topic of the latest iPhone's USB-C port, there's also a fascinating bonus feature that stands out, which is reverse charging. It means that now you can use your iPhone to charge the Apple Watch and the latest 2nd-generation AirPods Pro.

Although it's possible that this functionality could potentially extend to other accessories, Apple has only officially verified those two.

For more iPhone-related news updates on its standout features, keep tabs on Sportskeeda.