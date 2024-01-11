Does Prince of Persia The Lost Crown have ray tracing?

Ubisoft's Prince of Persia The Lost Crown aims to be a return to form for the franchise. After 14 years, the series will finally make a comeback on January 18, 2024. Ubisoft has taken the franchise back to its roots as the latest entry will be a 2D platformer. This was earlier met with a lot of skepticism, but fans have since warmed up to the idea.

It's one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2024, as players have been eager to get their hands on it. One of they key reasons is that they want to check out the game's aesthetics and graphical fidelity. When talking about graphics, Ray tracing uses light rays that are bounced off objects and traced until they reach a light source. This produces a very realistic image and can often make the environment look mesmerizing.

This article will address whether Ubisoft's latest Prince of Persia title will have ray tracing.

Will Prince of Persia The Lost Crown have ray tracing?

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. (Image via Ubisoft)

The simple answer is no, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown doesn't have ray tracing. If the feature was present, it would have been marketed. Moreover, the game's store page doesn't include the feature, and it hasn't been mentioned by NVIDIA either. This confirms that ray tracing is not present right now.

Although ray tracing will not be included at the launch, it may be added to the game post-release. But there's no official announcement as of yet.

However, fans should not be too bothered by this. From all the gameplay footage seen so far, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown looks beautiful. The art style is very well done, and the visuals look fantastic. The lack of ray tracing should not take anything away from what Ubisoft has accomplished with this game.

What is Prince of Persia The Lost Crown about?

The game introduces a new protagonist, Sargon. Much like the titular prince, he can also manipulate time. Although a given, it has fans excited.

At the height of its popularity, the Prince of Persia franchise had a cult-like following, and the Lost Crown aims to bring the franchise back to life. The combat looks refreshing, and the idea of Prince of Persia becoming a Metroidvania works well. Everything seen so far has been positive.

Check out the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown pre-order guide to know how to order your copy. The title will be launched on January 18, 2024.