Does Threads have a desktop version?

Threads took the internet by storm when it launched earlier today. Since new social media platforms don't launch too often, the app has become the talk of the town within the tech community. It has already gathered over 10 million users on the first day of its release, with almost everyone joining the platform by creating an account.

Like most other social media platforms, it is available on both Android and iOS. However, users have been asking if the app is also on macOS and Windows. After all, some might want to use the new platform on a computer.

Unfortunately, Meta hasn't released a desktop client for the social media platform yet. This might be a bit of a bummer for those who like to access apps from a computer. However, there are some workarounds to get the app up and running on a desktop PC. This article explains more.

How to use Threads on a desktop PC

Threads doesn't have a web app just yet. It only features a basic website that redirects users to the downloads page. However, there is a workaround that social media managers and PC users can try for the time being. Let's go over the steps on how to do so.

This involves running the app via an emulation layer. It might not be the best option, but it does the job. Follow these steps:

Step 1. Download any emulation program from the internet. The best ones are Bluestacks, Noxplayer, and MEmu.

Step 2: Select the Android APK file of the Threads app. You can copy it directly from your smartphone or download it from a reputed online source.

Step 3: Launch the emulator and install the Threads app by navigating to the APK. The exact steps will vary depending on the emulation layer you opt for. Once installed, you can launch the app and use it like you would on an Android smartphone.

It's unusual for a sizeable social media platform not to launch a web app, as it generates extra revenue in the form of ad placements while attracting more users. But since the Twitter rival is relatively new, there isn't a push to launch a web app or a desktop client anytime soon. However, this may change and it could launch sometime in the future.

