FBC Firebreak PC system requirements revealed

FBC Firebreak is a new first-person shooter from Remedy Entertainment, released on June 17, 2025. The game is available on multiple platforms, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows. It also supports cross-platform play. However, the title is quite demanding. While it is well-optimized, reviews suggest it has performance issues even on powerful PCs. Thus, it'd be helpful to check out its system requirements before buying it.
This guide lists the minimum and recommended system requirements of FBC Firebreak on PC.
What are the system requirements of FBC Firebreak on PC?
As mentioned earlier, FBC Firebreak is a fairly demanding title. Even if your PC meets the minimum requirements, the game can only hit 60 FPS if you run it at 1080p resolution with Low graphics settings. However, with an 8GB graphics card that meets the recommended requirements, you can hit the 60 FPS mark at 1440p resolution with Medium settings.
Here are the system requirements of Remedy Entertainment's latest first-person shooter:
Minimum system requirements
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB VRAM)
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 30 GB available space (SSD only)
Recommended system requirements
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8500 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB VRAM)
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 30 GB available space (SSD only)
Also read: Firebreak RTX 5080 GPU benchmarks and performance review
Follow Sportskeeda Tech for more news and updates.