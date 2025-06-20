FBC Firebreak PC system requirements revealed

FBC Firebreak is a new first-person shooter from Remedy Entertainment, released on June 17, 2025. The game is available on multiple platforms, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows. It also supports cross-platform play. However, the title is quite demanding. While it is well-optimized, reviews suggest it has performance issues even on powerful PCs. Thus, it'd be helpful to check out its system requirements before buying it.

This guide lists the minimum and recommended system requirements of FBC Firebreak on PC.

What are the system requirements of FBC Firebreak on PC?

Firebreak is an exciting first-person shooter (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

As mentioned earlier, FBC Firebreak is a fairly demanding title. Even if your PC meets the minimum requirements, the game can only hit 60 FPS if you run it at 1080p resolution with Low graphics settings. However, with an 8GB graphics card that meets the recommended requirements, you can hit the 60 FPS mark at 1440p resolution with Medium settings.

Trending

Here are the system requirements of Remedy Entertainment's latest first-person shooter:

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB VRAM) Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 30 GB available space (SSD only)

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-8500 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-8500 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB VRAM) Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 30 GB available space (SSD only)

Also read: Firebreak RTX 5080 GPU benchmarks and performance review

Follow Sportskeeda Tech for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More