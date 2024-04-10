5 features iPhone 16 needs to be a great gaming phone

In general, iPhones are not gaming devices, but they boast almost all the core specs required for a smooth experience. While it’s only been a few months since Apple released its latest flagship smartphone, and now people have already turned their attention to upcoming flagship devices from the company. Considering the history of the tech giant, the next model is expected to come with improved specs.

iPhones are undeniably powerful devices that can handle many games, but Apple doesn't prioritize gaming features compared to other Android devices.

This article lists the five features the iPhone 16 needs to be a great gaming phone.

Top features iPhone 16 would need to be a gaming beast

1) Higher refresh rate display

Base models of iPhones boast displays with a low refresh rate (Image via Unsplash/Jannis Lucas)

A higher refresh rate translates to smoother visuals and a more responsive feel, especially in fast-paced titles like COD: Warzone Mobile and alike. Many Android phones, especially flagships and gaming-centric ones, offer higher refresh rates than iPhones.

While the “Pro” and “Pro Max” models come with better numbers at 120Hz, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models stick to the traditional 60Hz refresh rate. It is a bummer considering the price point. It would be great if Apple pushed the refresh rate of the base models as well, providing smoother gameplay on the iPhone 16.

2) Higher RAM

iOS is very efficient in using RAM (Image via Unsplash/Malte Helmhold)

Undoubtedly, iOS is more efficient in terms of RAM usage. Current iPhones max out at 8GB of RAM. Even with this limited memory, they can go head-to-head with multiple Android, or other OS devices having more capacity. However, if you're a power user or gamer, then 12GB or even 16GB could be beneficial for a smoother experience.

Higher RAM capacity is crucial for multitasking or running demanding applications. Plus, you can switch between apps more fluidly without them needing to reload from storage. As games continue to evolve, they might require more RAM to run efficiently.

3) Efficient cooling system

iPhone lacks an efficient cooling system (Image via Ubuy/Asus)

iPhones are good for gaming but only for short sessions. They might get throttled due to the lack of an efficient cooling system. Many smartphones now come with vapor chambers, and some even feature a dedicated fan which helps phones to run smoothly even in resource-intensive tasks. Adding vapor chambers in the iPhone 16 would make it more efficient to play games.

Currently, the materials used in the iPhone's construction also play a role in heat dissipation. New materials with better thermal conductivity could be used in the phone's construction to improve heat transfer.

4) Additional Ports

The headphone jack could be the biggest game changer for iPhones (Image via YouTube/Matthews Tech)

Some Android gaming smartphones like the ROG Phone 8 Pro come with additional charging ports, one at the bottom that we see in almost all smartphones, and the other one at the side. Usually, the USB-C port interferes with your holding position and makes it difficult to play games while charging. The additional charging port helps you overcome this issue.

In addition to that, a few devices still have a headphone jack, which comes in very handy while playing your favorite titles. You can plug in your favorite wired headset to get high-quality audio and no latency.

The current lineup of iPhone lacks both. If Apple adds even one of them to the iPhone 16, it would be like a godsend.

5) Gaming mode

Game mode is the new norm for smartphones (Image via Android)

A dedicated game mode can boost your phone's performance for a smoother and more immersive gaming experience by tweaking some settings on your device. With game mode on, smartphones prioritize resources like processors and graphics rendering towards the game you're playing. It temporarily suspends or limits background activities so that other apps don’t consume much power on your device.

Many Android gaming phones now have game modes with different names. If Apple introduces the same feature to the iPhone 16, it could be a game changer.

Apple prioritizes a user-friendly experience, productivity, security, and a cohesive ecosystem over gaming. While you can run a good selection of titles on iPhones, all the mentioned features can enhance the gaming experience for sure.