5 upcoming flagship phones to keep an eye on in 2024

With the arrival of 2024, we can anticipate the launch of numerous upcoming flagship phones featuring upgraded hardware and software in the early months. While last year's top flagship smartphones were impressive, these upcoming ones, with upgraded specifications, are bound to catch your eye. We've compiled a list of the year's confirmed releases in the flagship smartphone category.

So, here are the top five upcoming flagship phones to keep an eye out for in 2024.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

Five best upcoming flagship phones expected to launch in 2024

1) OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12 (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus 12 launched in China a few weeks back and is set to be unveiled on the global stage on January 23, 2024. While we know all its specifications, we have yet to see its global pricing. The smartphone has a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which promises the best performance of all Android processors and now has lots of AI capabilities. The smartphone has a 24GB RAM variant in China, but it remains to be seen whether OnePlus will launch this variant globally. Additionally, it has a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 64MP periscope camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera.

OnePlus 12 Specifications Display 6.82-inches LTPO AMOLED 120Hz RAM & Storage Upto 24GB RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage Camera Rear - 50MP + 64MP (periscope telephoto) + 48MP (ultrawide)Front - 32MP Battery 5400mAh, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless

2) ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro is also confirmed to launch in January 2024 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and upgraded cameras. The smartphone could also have more air triggers and accessories support, with a dedicated liquid cooling chamber and dual charging ports.

It should have up to 20GB RAM and a hefty 6,000mAh battery, like the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The ROG Phone 8 Pro could also come with faster charging support and IP68 certification. Hence, it's one of the top upcoming flagship phones in 2024.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro Expected Specifications Display 6.78-inches LTPO AMOLED 165Hz RAM & Storage Upto 20GB RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage Camera Rear - 50MP + 32MP (periscope telephoto) + 13MP (ultrawide)Front - 32MP Battery 6000mAh, 67W wired charging

3) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image via SuperSaf/YouTube)

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series is always anticipated by most Android fans, and the feature-laden Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the most awaited upcoming flagship phones in 2024. The phone is expected to come with a flat screen instead of the curved panel on the S23 Ultra, which could mean that it's less prone to accidental damage.

Other than that, the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset or the Exynos 2400 chipset should power this phone. With the OneUI 6 on the S24 Ultra, you will also get many customization options that will be imbibed in the OS. The Galaxy S24 series is confirmed to launch on January 17, 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Expected Specifications Display 6.8-inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz RAM & Storage Upto 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage Camera Rear - 200MP + 50MP (periscope telephoto) + 12MP (ultrawide) + 12MP (telephoto)Front - 12MP Battery 5000mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless

4) Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo X100 Pro (Image via Vivo)

The Vivo X100 Pro is also one of the top upcoming flagship phones that will be released globally in January 2024. It was launched in China almost two months back and comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset and up to 16GB RAM. The X series from Vivo is known for its camera prowess, and Vivo has managed to include a competent camera setup with this phone as well.

The Vivo X100 Pro has a 50MP Sony IMX989 main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. You also get 4.2X optical zoom and 100X digital zoom for shooting far-off objects. Vivo has also packed a high capacity 5400mAh battery with support for super-fast 100W fast charging.

Vivo X100 Pro Specifications Display 6.78-inches LTPO AMOLED 120Hz RAM & Storage Upto 16GB RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage Camera Rear - 50MP + 50MP (periscope telephoto) + 50MP (ultrawide)Front - 32MP Battery 5400mAh, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless

5) Nothing Phone 2a

Lastly, on our list of the top upcoming flagship phones in 2024 is the Nothing Phone 2a. Although it will have downgraded specifications compared to last year's Nothing Phone 2, it still can be termed as flagship as it will have one of the best hardware in its price range.

The Nothing Phone 2a is rumored to have a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a large 5,000mAh battery for all-day battery life. According to leaks, Nothing will retain the dual 50MP camera sensors like the Phone 2 combined with a 32MP front camera. It is expected to debut in February 2024 at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona.

Nothing Phone 2a Expected Specifications Display 6.7-inches OLED 120Hz RAM & Storage Upto 12GB RAM and 512TB UFS 3.0 storage Camera Rear - 50MP + 50MP (ultrawide)Front - 32MP Battery 5000mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless

These are some of the best upcoming flagship phones to launch in 2024, which you should surely look out for. Most of these devices are still not official, and their specifications or features are not confirmed. So, take all this information with a pinch of salt.

