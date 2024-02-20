Fujifilm X100VI mirrorless camera announced: Features, specs, expected prices, and more

The much-awaited Fujifilm X100VI has been announced, creating a buzz in the camera market. Its predecessor was well-praised for its features and capabilities, becoming a craze on TikTok. The X100VI is the sixth generation of the X100 series and is loaded with modern features, while still maintaining the classic yet robust Fujifilm build.

Yet again, we have a Fujifilm camera that has created a new benchmark in the mirrorless camera range. This article will discuss the specifications, key features, and expected price of the Fujifilm X100VI.

Will the Fujifilm X100VI launch soon?

The new Fujifilm X100VI was announced today by Teiichi Goto, CEO and President of Fujifilm. Available in silver and black color variants, the X100VI is expected to be launched towards the end of February 2024 or early March 2024.

To celebrate its 90th anniversary, in addition to the standard model, Fujifilm will also be releasing 1,934 units of the Limited Edition X100VI worldwide, a reference to the brand's founding year (1934).

What are the specifications of the Fujifilm X100VI?

The Fujifilm X100VI has yet to be launched. However, its specifications have been shared, with the camera possessing cutting-edge features.

Features Fujifilm X100VI Sensor APS-C Sensor resolution 40.2MP Processor X-Processor 5 Kit lens FUJINON 23mm f/2 Aperture range f/2-f/16 Continuous shooting 20fps (Electronic Shutter) 11fps (Mechanical Shutter) Max. video resolution and framerate 6.2K/30fps, 4K/60fps, 1080p/60fps Viewfinder Hybrid Viewfinder (optical+electronic) LCD monitor 3.0-inch tilting touchscreen Battery NP-W126S Li-ion battery Battery duration Still images: Approx. 310/450 frames (EVF/OVF) Videos: 6.2K: Approx. 45min. (30fps) 4K: Approx. 45min. (60fps) Full HD: Approx. 50min. (60fps) Price Standard: $1,599.95 Limited Edition: $1,999.95

What are the features of the Fujifilm X100VI?

Apart from the upgraded 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor, the Fujifilm X100VI also has an improved 6.2K/30fps video capability, 20fps continuous speed, and a fixed FUJINON 23mm f/2 lens. Moreover, it is the first camera in the X100 series to include in-body-image stabilization, ensuring sharp and stable shots.

The X100VI retains the classic color science of Fujifilm while also having an improved image quality (Image via Fujifilm)

The X100VI has incredible image and video capabilities. The improved 40.2MP CMOS 5 sensor captures stunning pictures, and the X-Processor 5 does an amazing job with the color science of the image. You also get an improved 20fps continuous shooting with e-shutter, letting you nail those burst shots with ease.

A sample image showing the fast autofocus of the X100VI (Image via Fujifilm/@Vuhlandes)

In terms of video capabilities, the camera is now capable of shooting at 6.2K at 30 fps and 4K at 60 fps. Moreover, fast Autofocus with AI-based subject detection paired with the five-axis IBIS are impressive, as they produce sharp images and videos.

Soft and vibrant tones portrayed by the X100VI (Image via Fujifilm/@Annika and Mathias Koch)

Fujifilm's new Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder allows users to switch between different viewfinder modes, like optical and electronic. The X100VI is also the first camera in the X series to offer native Frame.io camera to cloud compatibility. You can now send images from your camera directly to the cloud, saving you the hassle of buying an additional grip.

Furthermore, the X100VI comes with 20 Film Simulation modes, each of which displays beautiful color tones and classic photographic film. It features a weather-resistant aluminum body, along with retro-looking dials at the top, where you can adjust ISO and exposure. The camera is also relatively light and portable, weighing around 521g.

The Fujifilm X100VI is expected to launch at an MSRP of $1,599.95. The Limited Edition variant is to be launched at an MSRP of $1,999.95.

Is the Fujifilm X100VI better than its predecessor?

The Fujifilm X100VI is packed with features and sees a significant improvement over its predecessor, the Fujifilm X100V, which was released back in 2020. The Fujifilm X100V was one of the best cameras in the brand's line-up.

Standard features like the improved sensor, image, and video quality, along with new improvements like IBIS, Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder, and AF with AI-based subject detection, make the X100VI remarkably better than the X100V.

There are a few elements that Fujifilm has retained, though. The most noticeable one is the camera build, which is almost identical to the X100V. The camera also retains the lithium-ion battery used in its predecessor. However, it does have a slightly longer battery life in terms of shots per charge.

