Fujifilm X100VI vs. Fujifilm X100V: Is it a worthy upgrade?

The Fujifilm X100VI vs. Fujifilm X100V is an interesting comparison now that the new Fujifilm X100VI has been announced. The X100VI is loaded with new features, which makes one wonder how it would compete with its well-praised predecessor. Both cameras are highly capable and are praised for their features, color science, and image capabilities.

The Fujifilm X100VI was announced at the X Summit Tokyo event on February 20, 2024. Apart from some upgraded features, it shares similarities with its predecessor. You must be curious as to which camera is better.

This article delves into the features, specifications, differences, and similarities between the two cameras.

Fujifilm X100VI vs. Fujifilm X100V: What are their specifications?

Let's take a closer look at the comparison between the Fujifilm X100VI and Fujifilm X100V:

Features Fujifilm X100VI Fujifilm X100V Sensor Resolution 40.2 MP 26.1 MP Sensor Type APS-C (X-Trans CMOS 5 HR) APS-C (X-Trans CMOS 4) Kit lens FUJINON 23mm f/2 FUJINON 23mm f/2 ISO Range 125-12800 64-51200 (Extended ISO) 160-12800 50-51200 (Extended ISO) Viewfinder Hybrid viewfinder (Optical+Electronic) Hybrid viewfinder (Optical+Electronic) Continuous Shooting 20fps (Electronic Shutter) 11fps (Mechanical Shutter) 20fps (Electronic Shutter) 11fps (Mechanical Shutter) Video Capabilities 6.2K/30fps, 4K/60fps, 1080p/60fps 4K/30fps, 1080p/60fps Price $1,599.95 $1,399.95

Fujifilm X100VI vs. Fujifilm X100V: Which one has better image quality?

When looking at the image quality in the comparison of Fujifilm X100VI vs. Fujifilm X100V, the former takes the win due to its new and upgraded sensor. Compared to the 26.1MP on the X100V, the new X100VI shoots images at an incredible 40.2MP. Apart from the improved resolution, the processor has been enhanced, too. Thus, with all these new features, the X100VI is the clear winner.

A sample image taken by the Fujifilm X100VI (Image via Fujifilm)

A sample image taken by the Fujifilm X100V (Image via Fujifilm)

That said, this does not mean the Fujifilm X100V is bad in terms of image quality. It still performs exceptionally well at stills and low-light shots despite its lower-resolution sensor. The color science is almost just as good as the new X100VI. The final decision depends on your style and preference.

Fujifilm X100VI vs. Fujifilm X100V: Which one has better video capabilities?

When it comes to video quality, the X100VI takes the win by a long shot. It has far superior resolution and 6.2K 30fps video capabilities, thus producing much better results.

Not only did the X100V only have 4K 60fps, but it also had a lower resolution sensor, which ranks below the new model. What makes the X100VI truly stand out is its vast multitude of new features, like the 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor, 6.2K video, greater ISO range, and more.

Fujifilm X100VI vs. Fujifilm X100V: Is the upgrade worth it?

In the above Fujifilm X100VI vs. Fujifilm X100V comparison, we've come across several improvements in the newer model, but also some similarities to its predecessor. The question remains whether the improvements in the new camera make it worthy enough for an upgrade.

The overall win goes for the X100VI due to its value, higher image resolution, better video capabilities, and in-body image stabilization. For $1599, it would be an excellent buy. However, if you're happy with the X100V's image quality and primarily use it for stills, the upgrade might not be necessary. The ultimate choice comes down to personal preference and budget.

