Gaming laptops for Valorant under $1000

Valorant is one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world. Released in high anticipation, this 5v5 hero shooter borrowed inspiration from games like CSGO and Overwatch.

With close to a million daily players (as per playercounter.com), Valorant has cemented itself as one of the top games.

Developed by keeping all tiers of hardware in mind, Valorant is pretty easy to run at 1080p60FPS, more so with modern-day hardware.

Today we will be listing some of the best budget laptops under $700 to get a decent experience on titles like Valorant.

Note: This listicle reflects the author's views and is sorted by price, low to high.

Great laptops choices under $1000 for playing Valorant

3) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 ($780)

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 (Image via Amazon)

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is the most 'budget' one can go while still ensuring a decent gaming experience. Being able to push beyond 120 FPS in 1080p High settings easily, this machine is an excellent option for folks who want to enjoy games like Valorant without breaking their banks.

The only con would be the 60hz screen, although one can't complain at this price point.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600h

GPU: GTX 1650 4GB

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 256GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 60hz

Others: Win 10, 4.96 lbs (2.25 Kg)

Get it here.

2) Lenovo Legion 5 15" ($819)

Lenovo Legion 5 (Image via Lenovo)

The Legion 5 by Lenovo is known for its excellent cooling and thermal management (Coolfront 3.0 being the latest iteration) and can handle taxing and extended gaming sessions with ease, without any thermal throttling, overheating, or stuttering.

The GTX 1650ti GPU, along with the Ryzen 5 4600H, can easily score close to 200 FPS at 1080p.

The four-zone RGB keyboard adds some color and a cool quotient to the muted black design.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 4600H

GPU: GTX 1650ti 4GB

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 120hz

Others: 4-zone RGB keyboard, Coodfront 3.0, 5.29 lbs (2.4kg)

Get it here.

1) HP Victus 16 ($999)

The HP Victus 16 (Image via HP)

HP's Victus 16, with its clean, minimalist design, robust exterior, and slew of features, is one of the best gaming laptops one can buy at this price point. It has a muted black exterior rather than a more gaming-centric design and is one of the few laptops with an RTX GPU under $1000.

With the 5000 series Ryzen CPU and the RTX 3050, this beauty (and beast) can push beyond its refresh rate of 144hz,1080p high settings.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600H

GPU: RTX 3050 4GB

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 16.1" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.5 lbs (2.5kg)

Get it here.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar