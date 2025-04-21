Gigabyte Aorus 16X RTX 4060 gaming laptop available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering an excellent deal on the Gigabyte Aorus 16X as part of the Fill Your Basket Sale on the website. The gaming laptop was originally priced at $1,399.99, but is now available for $1,069.99. The laptop is packed with performance, featuring a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and an RTX 4060 GPU.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the laptop and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale.

Gigabyte Aorus 16X: Specs and features

The Gigabyte Aorus 16X has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte Aorus 16X is an excellent option for those looking for a mid-range gaming laptop. The PC's high-end specs make it perfect for almost everything, whether it be for hardcore gaming, multitasking, or simply watching movies and other content on its large display.

These are the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications Gigabyte Aorus 16X (43USC54SH) Display 16", WQXGA, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13650HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16 GB DDR5 ROM 1 TB Gen 4 M.2 SSD Battery 99 Wh

Performance

The Aorus 16X features the Intel Core i7-13650HX, which is among the best mobile processors on the market. Featuring a boost clock speed of 4.90 GHz, and a high number of cores and threads, it's great for processing large multithreaded workloads and high-end gaming.

It features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which is a well-regarded option for 1080p and 1440p gaming. While the GPU's 8GB VRAM is considered limiting, it still handles demanding games really well. While not the most ideal, the GPU is also capable of handling 4K on some low-demanding titles.

Here are some examples of the performance offered by the laptop:

Games Gigabyte Aorus 16X Ghost of Tsushima (1440p, High graphics) 75 FPS Black Myth Wukong (1440p, High) 70 FPS Counter Strike 2 (1440p, Very High) 240 FPS Need for Speed Payback (1440p, Ultra) 76 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 (1440p, Ultra) 65 FPS Forza Horizon 5 (1440p, Extreme, Ray Tracing On) 86 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 (1440p, High) 75 FPS

As you can see from the table above, the GPU easily handles most AAA titles with ease. Moreover, being an RTX 40-series GPU, the 4060 supports DLSS 4 and frame generation. Even at 1440p, most modern games run at framerates over 60 FPS without any frame generation, which is a huge plus point.

RAM and storage

The laptop comes with a great RAM and storage combination as well, featuring 16 GB DDR5 RAM and 1 TB SSD storage. While this configuration is more than enough for most individuals, it may be limiting in the long run. However, thanks to the additional slots in the laptop, you can always upgrade to higher configurations.

Display

The Aorus 16X features a stunning WQXGA display (Image via Gigabyte)

The laptop features a stunning 16-inch IPS display, which is perfect for gaming and viewing content. It features a display resolution of WQXGA, which is slightly bigger than the standard QHD screen. The higher resolution helps you play most games at 1440p, bringing out more detail and making the experience a lot more immersive.

Moreover, it gets a high refresh rate of 165 Hz and a low response time of 3 ms, which makes gaming on the laptop a lot smoother. It also features support for Nvidia G-Sync, which further helps prevent image stuttering or lag.

Battery

The Gigabyte Aorus 16X features a 99 Wh battery, which is incredible for the price. Based on user reviews, it lasts an average of 5-7 hours based on use. If you're a power user, expect 4-5 hours. However, if you're performing lighter tasks, expect upwards of 6-7 hours of runtime.

Is it worth purchasing the Gigabyte Aorus 16X during the sale?

We recommend that you consider purchasing the Gigabyte Aorus 16X during the sale period on Newegg. The laptop's large display, paired with its high-spec hardware, makes it the perfect choice for serious gamers, creative professionals, and even developers. Moreover, the specs it offers at a little over $1000 offer immense value for money.

