Google Pixel 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Which flagship offers more value for money?

The Google Pixel 8 series is finally launched after a long wait, and it comes with upgraded hardware and software features. Google has also streamlined the 120Hz refresh rate on both these devices and promised 24-hour battery life. The Samsung Galaxy S23, on the other hand, has been the fan-favorite compact smartphone this year, with great cameras and lightweight design.

So, after the Pixel 8's launch, you might be confused between these two smartphones and may want to know which one is better.

In this post, we'll compare the recently released Google Pixel 8 with the Samsung Galaxy S23, two of the best compact Android flagship phones on the market right now. While each has distinct characteristics, we'll match up their features, specifications, and overall performance to see which one is superior.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23: Battle between the two Android flagships

In this comparison, we'll take a look at the display, performance, camera, and battery life of the Google Pixel 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 to see which one reigns supreme. We first look at their specifications.

Specifications

Category Google Pixel 8 Samsung Galaxy S23 Processor Google Tensor G3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage Upto 256GB Upto 512GB Display 6.2 inches120Hz AMOLED Full HD 6.1 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X Full HD Operating System Android 14 Android 13 Rear Cameras 50 MP (Main)12 MP (Ultrawide) 50 MP (Main) 10 MP(Telephoto)12 MP (Ultrawide) Front Camera 10.5 MP 12 MP Video Recording 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS, 10-bit HDR 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 1080p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound recording, gyro-EIS Battery 4575 mAh 3900 mAh Charging Speed 27W 25W Price $699 $799

Display

Both the devices have AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Their screen sizes are almost identical as well, with the Google Pixel 8 coming with a slightly taller 6.2-inch display compared to 6.1 inches on the S23. The smartphones also have great display protection, as they have the Corning Gorilla Victus 2.

Both devices produce vivid colors as well as deep blacks. However, the Google Pixel 8 offers a little larger screen and a higher peak brightness. However, the Samsung Galaxy S23 offers greater personalization choices in Always on Display mode. As a result, both smartphones offer excellent displays.

Performance

Coming to the performance aspect, the Google Pixel 8 is powered by the Google Tensor G3 chipset, which promises better thermal efficiency than the Tensor G2 and has an extra core. In terms of benchmark numbers, the Pixel 8 produces a score of more than 1 million and is adequate for day-to-day usage without any major concerns of overheating.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which also promises better thermal efficiency than its predecessors. Both chipsets are manufactured on 4-nanometer fabrication, which ensures more battery life.

Camera

In terms of optics, both smartphones have different camera setups. The Google Pixel 8 has a 50MP primary camera that clicks stunning pictures and is backed with OIS for super-stabilized videos. The 12MP ultrawide angle lens can also be used in every lighting condition. Google has also provided 8X superzoom functionality, although the phone comes without any telephoto camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S23, though, comes with a more versatile triple camera setup. The extra telephoto lens on the S23 promises 3X optical zoom for shooting far-away objects or for clicking better portrait images. Both phones also have a lot of AI software tricks infused, with night mode and AI magic eraser, to name a few.

Battery

Both smartphones are quite identical in the battery department as they have relatively small battery packs. The charging speed is also similar, as the Pixel 8 has 27W wired charging support, and the S23 has 25W charging support. Both smartphones also support wireless charging and offer reverse wireless charging up to 15W.

Verdict

While both the Google Pixel 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 are excellent Android smartphones, the former has better value for money. Camera enthusiasts will enjoy this phone the most since Google has included a slew of AI-related camera improvements. In addition, the phone offers an 8x Super-Res zoom function, which compensates for the lack of a dedicated telephoto camera.

Meanwhile, the S23 might be a terrific smartphone for compact smartphone lovers, as it has a great in-hand feel and weighs less than the Pixel 8. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is far superior for gamers, as the Google Tensor chipsets are known to perform poorly during heavy tasks such as gaming.

For more such informative comparisons