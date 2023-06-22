Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which is the better option?

The Google Pixel Fold was finally unveiled last month in a glittering Google I/O 2023 event. It is the first foldable smartphone from Google and the first device to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to give users a tablet-like experience when unfolded. Both of these also share quite a few other similarities. Many users are also eager to see if Google's first folding smartphone can compete with the Z Fold 4, already in the fourth generation from Samsung.

Hence, you might be interested in how these two folding smartphones compare and which could be best for you. We will compare the two using several characteristics to determine which gadget is superior. So let's get started.

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which foldable smartphone is better?

Let's first take a look at all the major specifications of these foldable smartphones:

Category Google Pixel Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Processor Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM and storage variants 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage Display Main - 7.6 inches 120Hz Foldable OLEDCover - 5.8 inches 120Hz OLED Main - 7.6-inches 120Hz Foldable Dynamic AMOLEDCover - 6.2 inches 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Rear camera 48MP + 10.8MP(telephoto) + 10.8MP(ultrawide) 50MP + 10MP(telephoto) + 12MP(ultrawide) Front camera 8MP inside the folding display9.5MP cover camera 4MP under display10MP cover camera Battery 4821mAh, 30W charging 4400mAh, 25W charging Price $1799 $1350

The Google Pixel Fold was up for preorders until June 20, and will be available for all prospective buyers by June 27. It's still the costliest foldable smartphone in the market, with the Z Fold 4 available for a considerably lower price.

Let us now compare these devices in different parameters, including essential things like display, camera, battery and more.

Performance

As with its other Pixel smartphones in 2023, Google employs its Tensor G2 processor in the Pixel Fold to give users the best performance. In contrast, Samsung's Z Fold 4 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is almost one year old now. They both have 12GB of RAM. Samsung has different storage options with up to 1TB of storage, whereas Google only provides 256GB or 512GB variants.

Display

These two smartphones sport a similar 7.6-inch, 120Hz inner foldable display. The Fold 4 is taller and has substantially narrower bezels than the Google Pixel Fold, giving users a far more immersive experience while watching videos or playing games. On the other hand, the Pixel Fold has noticeably large bezels.

Regarding the cover screens, the Z Fold 4 has a 6.2-inch panel, and the Google Pixel Fold has a 5.8-inch panel, both of which have a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. However, the Pixel boasts a brighter and broader display, making it much easier to use with one hand.

Camera

One of the most significant distinctions between these two phones is their camera setup. We see a 50MP primary sensor on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto that can provide an optical zoom range of 3X.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Fold's 48MP primary camera is identical to the Pixel 7 Pro, which produces excellent daytime and lowlight shots. A 10.8MP telephoto lens with a 5X zoom is also included. With Google's super-resolution capability, you can even shoot useable photographs up to 20X.

Other than that, we also see a similar 10.8MP ultrawide sensor on the Google Pixel Fold. The selfie cameras on both foldable are identical, but the Pixel comes out on top if we talk about the under-display camera. The under-display camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 presents a full-view experience, but it lacks quality as it's concealed behind the display, which results in basic usability for video calls or meetings.

Battery

Even when folded, both these phones have two separate sections, which are pretty slim, making it challenging to fit a big battery. Hence, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 4,400mAh battery and 25W wired charging, which is lower than the competition. The Google Pixel Fold has a larger 4821mAh battery, allowing a quicker 30W charging speed, but it's also heftier by 20 grams.

These smartphones also offer similar wireless charging speeds, with Samsung Z Fold 4 also supporting 4.5W reverse wireless charging, which is helpful in emergencies or to charge your accessories.

Verdict

Despite being Google's first-generation foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold is a solid device with very few flaws. It has a short and slim form factor that makes it more pocketable. A larger battery, brighter cover display, and much better cameras give it a slight edge over the Z Fold 4.

That said, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has an almost bezel-less folding display, a slightly powerful chipset, less weight, and a cheaper price tag, making it an attractive proposition. Samsung has also included some nifty customizations and features in the OneUI 5.1 update.

Hence, if you prefer a cheaper foldable smartphone with more customization freedom, you can select the Z Flip 4. Otherwise, stock Android enthusiasts and those who prefer timely updates can undoubtedly go for the Pixel Fold.

