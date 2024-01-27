GoPro vs Insta360: Who makes the best action cameras in 2024?

In 2024, the competition for the best action camera is fierce, and the GoPro vs Insta360 debate, in particular, has grabbed everyone's attention. Both are leading brands in the industry and produce excellent products every year. While GoPro focuses mainly on action cameras, Insta360 is more diverse, offering a diverse set of options. Both cameras offer stunning video footage and immersive view modes, all in a rugged build.

In this GoPro vs Insta360 battle, we will look into the versatility, ergonomics, image quality, and video capabilities of the two brands. By the end of this article, you can make an informed decision about which action camera is ideal for you.

GoPro vs Insta360: Which one is more versatile?

GoPro: Regarding traditional action cameras, GoPros are well known for their versatility. Their wide-angle lens captures breathtaking views and stunts with persistent focus. Their rugged and built-to-endure bodies thrive even in the most unforgiving environments.

Moreover, GoPro boasts a vast ecosystem of mounts and accessories, letting you personalize your gear. You may attach it to your helmet, surfboard, or bike. However, its fixed field of view limits creative possibilities compared to its 360-degree rival.

A wide array of accessories for the GoPro Hero12 Black (Image via GoPro)

Insta360: The Insta360's immersive 360-degree capture is one of the best in the industry. The ability to reframe your footage later to get that perfect shot is very uncommon. You can get the perfect angle at any point in time.

The Insta 360's modular designs on some models let you swap lenses for wider views or telephoto close-ups, adding further versatility. While not as inherently rugged as GoPro, Insta360 cameras hold their own in most adventures.

Accessories compatible with the Insta360 Ace Pro (Image via Insta360)

Verdict: It is hard to declare a winner in the GoPro vs Insta360 battle in terms of versatility, as the choice is quite subjective. If you are all for the high quality, adaptability, and accessories, opt for the GoPro. However, if you want to capture 360-degree videos and like the reframing capabilities of the Insta360, go for it instead.

GoPro vs Insta360: Which one produces better images?

GoPro: When it comes to image quality, GoPro delivers. Its latest HERO12 Black boasts a 27MP sensor that elevates low-light performance and produces crisp, high-resolution images. The color accuracy and the image stabilization offered by the GoPro are exceptional and among the best in the segment.

Image captured by the GoPro Hero12 Black (Image via GoPro)

Insta360: While the Insta360 does not match GoPro's megapixel count, it excels in a different arena of imaging. It can stitch together seamless 360-degree panoramas with image stabilization and minimal distortion. The Insta360 boasts AI-powered processing that enhances details and clarity, especially in challenging lighting conditions.

An image captured by the Insta360 One (Image via Insta360/@ Arnaud Dréan-Images)

Verdict: Choosing the winner in terms of image quality in the raging GoPro vs Insta360 debate can be tricky, as both brands are extremely versatile. While GoPro models generally offer better image quality for traditional action camera videos, Insta360 models provide unique creative options, especially for 360-degree and vertical images. The answer depends on the specific image requirements and creative preferences.

Go for the GoPro if you want crisp 5K quality and don't mind the absence of the 360-view. If you want mesmerizing 360-degree shots with AI-powered processing, go for the Insta360.

GoPro vs Insta360: Which one shoots better video?

GoPro: The GoPro Hero12 Black's legendary HyperSmooth stabilization technology smooths out even the harshest jumps and shakes. With features like 5.3K/30fps video capabilities, multiple view options, and 360 Horizon Lock, it's not surprising why this device has become a household name in the action camera market. Its high frame rates capture fleeting moments in stunning detail and are ideal for slow-motion replays.

Insta360: Co-engineered with Leica, the Insta360 Ace Pro pushes the boundaries of video creativity using AI assistance and other smart features. FlowState keeps your 360-degree footage buttery-smooth, while TimeShift lets you compress time with hyper-lapse effects that showcase your adventure in a dynamic way. Features like 8K/24fps video, the "invisible selfie stick," and the flip-screen make Insta360 cameras ideal for vlogging.

Verdict: When it comes to video capabilities, the GoPro vs Insta360 discourse can be difficult to settle, as both cameras stand neck and neck. The GoPro is known for its high-quality traditional action camera videos, with the Hero 12 Black offering impressive video capabilities, including 5K/30fps and a wide field of view. On the other hand, Insta360's Ace Pro and GO 3 models provide unique features such as 360-degree shooting mode and 8K/24fps video.

The decision ultimately depends on your personal needs. If you seek an excellent action camera to accompany your travels, the GoPro would be the perfect choice. With its exceptional stabilization and video specifications, it is the clear winner in this category. However, if you are into 360-degree videos, the Insta360 is the way to go. With its superior video specifications and vlogging capabilities, the choice is obvious.

GoPro vs Insta360: Which one is the better travel companion?

GoPro: Compact, durable, and weatherproof, GoPro cameras are built for adventures. Their intuitive controls and straightforward workflow make them ideal for capturing on-the-go moments, whether scaling a mountain, skateboarding, skiing, or exploring a bustling city. With additional mods, you can make your GoPro the ideal travel companion.

Travel accessories for the GoPro Hero cameras (Image via GoPro)

Insta360: Insta360 cameras are designed to be durable and weatherproof, making them suitable for use in various conditions, including underwater activities of up to 196 ft (Insta360 Ace Pro*). Its 360-degree capture transforms travel vlogging, letting you stitch together immersive stories. Insta360 comes with mods that let you fully enjoy the action cam experience.

Travel accessories for the Insta360 (Image via Insta360)

Verdict: Choosing the best travel companion is a personal choice. In the GoPro vs Insta360 debate, the winner will be determined by individual preferences. The GoPro Hero 12 Black offers superior low-light performance and a wide range of video and photo modes, catering to different travel videography needs. On the other hand, the Insta360 GO 3 is highly portable and suitable for everyday capture and travel vlogging, making it a convenient option for travel.

Declaring a definitive winner is not the focus of the GoPro vs Insta360 debate. It's about finding what camera fully aligns with your goal. If fast-paced action and durability are your priorities, GoPro takes the win.

However, if you need 360-degree views, creative freedom, and durability, the Insta360 would be the ideal choice. Ultimately, choosing the perfect action camera comes down to personal choice.