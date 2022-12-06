Holiday Sale 2022: 5 best professional laptop deals

As technology continues to evolve and become more sophisticated, having a reliable laptop is essential for anyone working in the tech industry. During Holiday Sale 2022, there are many great deals available for powerful, professional laptops.

This article will take a look at the five best laptop deals for tech enthusiasts during the Holiday Sale 2022. Readers will find an informative overview of each product that should help them determine which device suits them best.

5 best deals to consider on professional laptops this holiday season

The Holiday Sale 2022 is already underway, and tech enthusiasts are probably on the hunt for the best professional laptop deals. This article will list five of the best deals that enthusiasts should watch out for during this holiday sale.

1) Acer Aspire 3 at $479.99 (save $70 on Amazon)

The Acer Aspire 3 is a wonderful laptop for online browsing, streaming videos, and document editing since it has a mid-grade CPU and 8GB of system memory that can handle most tasks. The 15-inch screen, slim design, and built-in Acer BlueLightShield make it an ideal travel companion as well. The built-in Intel Iris Xe graphics are affordable and ideal for casual gaming.

Those used to a full-size keyboard will appreciate the Acer Aspire 3's spacious keyboard and small numeric keypad. However, due to the limited space available, the numpad is closely spaced. This won't be a problem if you don't use the numpad much to begin with, but it's good to have the option.

2) HP Pavilion 15t at $729.99 (save $290 on Amazon)

The Pavilion series has traditionally been HP's most popular mid-range brand, and this 15-inch model fits right in. It's a laptop that's not quite an ultrabook but has a lot of things going for it. A 15.3-inch FHD display with touch, a 512GB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 7 processor are just a few of the high-end features packed into this model.

The laptop can handle most tasks in a professional environment. The Ryzen 7 falls a little short of Intel's top-end 11th-generation mobile CPUs, but it should suffice for most situations.

3) Dell Inspiron 16 5620 at $729.99 (save $220 on Amazon)

The Dell Inspiron 16 5620 is lightweight and takes a very minimalistic approach to design. The laptop has a professional appearance, and the build quality is immediately evident. Under the hood of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620 is a 12th gen Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 10 MB cache, eight threads, and a top turbo speed of 4.40 GHz.

This Hexa-core CPU is placed above the Ryzen 3 5300U and Intel i3 11th generation. Light to medium workloads run smoothly on this laptop, and Intel deserves praise for managing the thermals.

4) LG Gram 14T90Q at $946.72 (save $353.7 on Amazon)

The LG Gram 14T90Q weighs only 2.5 pounds (1.1 kg) and is made of magnesium alloy. The laptop's body has significant flex, especially on the lid and keyboard deck. This may concern some users, but they shouldn't worry about the build quality since LG has put it through seven military-grade durability tests, including ones that simulate shock and vibration.

The 2020 Gram 14 2-in-1 from LG has a 10th gen 1.8GHz Intel Core i7-10510U CPU. It's a great option for work and school since it sports 16GB RAM and a fast SSD. A compact, lightweight two-in-one with a long battery life is also a good option for those who travel a lot. Due to its variety of ports, it functions well in a desktop arrangement out of the box without the need for additional dongles or a dock.

5) Apple MacBook M1 Pro 14-inch at $1999 (save $500 on Amazon)

For the MacBook Pro 14, Apple provides five distinct M1 variants. All four variants have 10 CPU cores, compared to the base model's eight CPU cores. The number of GPU cores (14 or 16 for the M1 Pro and 24 or 32 for the M1 Max) make up for the bulk of the variance. When you choose the M1 max, you will immediately have to spend an additional $500 to upgrade to 32 GB RAM, and the model costs around $1000 more than the base model.

When viewing HDR content, the mini-LED screen on the MacBook Pro 14 can achieve brightness levels of more than 1500 nits, but it is otherwise limited to 500 nits or less. There is now an app called Vivid that eliminates this restriction, allowing the device to always use the highest brightness level.

