The Razer Viper Ultimate has been massively discounted this Holiday Sale. The discount on this mouse ranks among the highest compared to other products sold at throwaway prices.

Razer is a veteran gaming manufacturer. Thus, it is no surprise that the Viper Ultimate Ultralight mouse is among the best options gamers can choose from currently. It packs an ergonomic shape, comes with wireless connectivity and RGB lighting, and can perform better than most mice on the market.

It has been designed to perform equally well in MMO, MOBA, RPG, and FPS games. Thus, the demand for this gaming mouse remains relatively high throughout the year. However, gamers currently shopping for one can save money on this rather costly option.

A guide to securing the best deal on the Razer Viper Ultimate in the ongoing Holiday Sale

A gamer using the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse (Image via Razer)

Most major retailers are offering superb discounts on multiple products this holiday sale. Although the frequency and volume are not as high as Black Friday, some of these deals are too good to miss.

Besides Amazon already offering some stellar deals on NZXT products and the League of Legends edition of the Logitech G Pro X headset, Best Buy also offers incredible tech products for highly affordable prices.

The Razer Viper Ultimate was spotted for 60% off on this website. The black edition of the mouse is being offered at an unbelievable price. It is a high-end gaming mouse that costs a hefty $149.99. However, in the ongoing holiday sale on Best Buy, gamers can save $90 on the gaming mouse.

This knocks the price to just $59.99, ranking this mouse with some mid-range options on the market. At around $60, there is no competition to the Razer Viper Ultimate. Thus, any gamer looking for a mouse this holiday season should consider this option over anything else.

However, it is worth noting that this deal will not last forever. As soon as the promotion period is over or Best Buy runs out of stock (whichever happens earlier), the deal will disappear from the website. Thus, gamers should hurry and secure the product.

More info on the mouse

The box contents of the mouse (Image via Razer)

The Razer Viper Ultimate is ambidextrous and can be connected via the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology and a Speedflex cable. The mouse packs a long battery life of up to 70 hours, and its lighting can be synced via the Razer Chroma RGB software.

The mouse also has a charging dock that magnetically fills up the battery. It packs an optical sensor of up to 20,000 DPI and has eight programmable buttons.

The mouse weighs 74 grams. Thus, it is not the lightest mouse on the market. However, it is lightweight enough for most gamers. It also packs a conventional Razer formula that improves optimization and streamlines performance. Overall, users will not be disappointed by opting for this premium gaming mouse.

Poll : 0 votes