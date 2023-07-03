How to appear Offline on Steam

While Steam is one of the best PC platforms to connect with friends and play together, there are moments when you might want to play your single-player titles in silence without having to reply to constant pings. The layover app of the platform keeps popping-up messages from friends on the screen while you are in-game, and it can be somewhat distracting when you are in the middle of a challenging boss fight or a ranked game in a competitive title.

Hence, many in the community would like to appear offline on Steam, so they will not be visible to their friends even if they are online. This will prevent them from receiving messages from them and not getting annoyed by constant pop-ups.

However, not a lot of PC gamers know how they will be able to appear invisible on the platform. Hence, today’s guide will go over some steps to appear invisible to your friends on Steam.

How to be invisible on Steam even when you are online?

Steam @Steam



store.steampowered.com twitter.com/Steam/status/1… Steam @Steam With the (northern hemisphere) Summer Solstice behind us, it's time to kick back and relax with the Steam Summer Sale! Starting June 29th through July 13th, check out thousands of hot deals, seasonal trading cards, stickers, and more. See you there soon! With the (northern hemisphere) Summer Solstice behind us, it's time to kick back and relax with the Steam Summer Sale! Starting June 29th through July 13th, check out thousands of hot deals, seasonal trading cards, stickers, and more. See you there soon! https://t.co/x9bhsu0b90 Aaaaand we're live! It's time to sit back, relax, and browse thousands of deals, check out new badges and stickers, and more. Aaaaand we're live! It's time to sit back, relax, and browse thousands of deals, check out new badges and stickers, and more.store.steampowered.com twitter.com/Steam/status/1… https://t.co/wyqq0lafTS

Appearing offline or invisible on Steam is not at all difficult task to accomplish; hence, to be able to pull it off on your client, you will be required to,

Open the application on your PC. You can either do it on Big Picture Mode or the normal standard mode.

You will then be required to go to the menu bar at the top of the client and select the Friends icon from there.

Then selecting View Friends List, you will get the option to set the appearance you want for your profile.

Once there, you must click the option to provide a drop-down menu beside your username and then click on Invisible.

Once you have selected the "Invisible" option of your appearance, you will appear offline to all your connections on the platform, even if you are online and inside a multiplayer title.

Additionally, the Invisible appearance will not prevent you from messaging and interacting with others on your list. You can freely chat with those you wish to communicate with while remaining hidden from others who may not be aware of your online presence or in-game status.

How to appear online on Steam?

To be able to be visible once again to everyone on your friend list, you will need to follow the above steps again. Go to your friend list, profile appearance, and set the Invisible status to Online.

This will let others on your list know that you are active on the platform again.

Poll : 0 votes