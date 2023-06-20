How to Backup and Restore your data in Windows 11

Fortunately, with the arrival of Windows 11, Microsoft made backup and restoring your precious data even more accessible. Data is invaluable in both personal and professional realms and demands careful safeguarding. Data loss can be a significant setback, whether it's your vital documents, cherished photographs, or crucial work files. A reliable backup and restore strategy is essential to counter such mishaps.

This article aims to guide you through backing up and restoring your precious data in Windows 11.

Backup Methods in Windows 11: Ensuring the safety of your files

File History:

Microsoft introduced this backup feature with the previous Windows 8, which can back up all files and folders under a user account. It is also an ideal tool for automatic file backup to an external storage device in Windows 11.

Firstly connect an external hard drive or USB flash drive. Then find the Control Panel. In Control Panel, go to "System and Security," then select "File history." If File History is turned off, click the "Turn on" button. Choose "Select drive" from the left and select the desired external storage device to store the backup. After selecting the desired location, click on Start Backup, hence beginning the process.

Backup and Restore (Windows 7):

This is another inbuilt Windows 11 tool that allows you to back up the entire system, including your precious files, settings, and applications.

From the start menu, open "Control Panel." Then go to "System and Security." Select "Backup and Restore (Windows 7)." Choose "Create a system image" from the left section and select the desired external storage device to store the backups. Click on next and follow the instructions to create your system image.

OneDrive:

OneDrive is an integrated cloud storage service feature of Windows 11, ensuring continuous cloud backups.

Log in with your Microsoft account. In case you're missing one, create a new one. Open Microsoft Store, and from there, download and install the OneDrive software. After installing the software, open it and sign in using your Microsoft account credentials. Follow the instructions to select the files and folders you want to sync with OneDrive. Once configured, your chosen files and folders will automatically back up and synchronize with the cloud.

Restoring Data in Windows 11: Reviving Lost Files

File History:

To start the restoration process of files via File History in Windows 11, you need to:

Connect the external storage device containing the backup files. Open the Start menu, and find the Control panel from there. Go to "System and Security" in the Control Panel menu and select "File history." Choose "Restore personal files" from the left. Now select the preferred version to restore and click on the green rewind button to start the process.

Backup and Restore:

To start the restoration process of your precious files via Backup and Restore, you need to:

Open the Start menu, and find the Control panel from there. From there, go to "System and Security." Click on Backup and Restore (Windows 7). Choose "Restore my files." Click the "search" button and select the files or folders you want to restore. Now select "Next" and follow the instructions to restore your files.

OneDrive:

If you have used OneDrive for backup purposes, recovering files becomes a more manageable task.

Open the OneDrive website or launch the OneDrive app on your Windows 11 device. Select the specific File or folder which needs restoration. Choose the desired files and select "Download" to restore them.

Conclusion

Protecting your crucial data is very important, and Windows 11 has many options to help with a seamless backup and restoration of your precious files. Whether you go for the built-in features such as File History, System Image, or cloud storage service like OneDrive, it ensures the regular backup of your data. It creates a strong restoration plan that safeguards against potential mishaps.

Also, remember to make a backup occasionally to ensure your critical data's protection and preservation.

