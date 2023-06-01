How to block a phone number on Android

There are several reasons why you might want to block a phone number on your Android smartphone. It could be that you've been receiving relentless calls from a digital marketer, telemarketer, or a specific individual who is creating a nuisance in your daily life, violating your personal space, or attempting to invade your privacy.

Fortunately, both Android and iOS devices offer powerful features that allow users to block phone calls and text messages from certain phone numbers. Whether you want to get rid of annoying sales calls or avoid an annoying person, our comprehensive guide will offer step-by-step directions to block a phone number on your Android device.

Steps to block a phone number on Android

There are different ways to block a phone number on Android devices. For example, you can use the built-in phone number blocker, third-party phone number blocker apps, or carrier-specific call blocking facilities to stop receiving annoying calls and messages on Android.

1) Blocking phone numbers via the in-built feature

Open the Contacts or Phonebook app on your Android device. Navigate to the contact you want to block. You can use the search feature to do so. Tap on the contact to open the details menu. Tap on the three dots, which are located at the top right corner. From the menu that opens up, tap on 'Block or Block/report spam. Confirm your selection and the specific number will be blocked on your device.

Remember, most Android devices run custom user interfaces designed by their manufacturers. Because of this, various Android operating systems handle things in slightly different ways. Hence, the steps mentioned above may differ a little depending on the device you are using, but this comprehensive guide will give you a general idea of how to block a phone number on any Android device.

2) Blocking phone numbers via third-party apps

There are several third-party apps on the Play Store that allow users to block a phone number on an Android device. Truecaller, Should I Answer?, Hiya, Call Control, Call Blacklist, CallApp, and Call Blocker are some of the best options on the platform.

Here are the general steps to block a phone number via a third-party Android app:

Make sure your device is connected to the internet. Install your preferred third-party phone number blocking app from Play Store. Open the app. Follow the instructions and allow the required permissions to set up the app. Find the option to block phone numbers. Select the phone number from your contact list or manually enter it. Confirm your selection and the number will be blocked.

3) Carrier-specific phone number blocking

Many smartphone carriers offer carrier-specific phone number blocking. You can visit the official website or store of the carrier or call the customer support team to learn more about these services. While some provide number-specific blocking, others allow users to block any unknown number. Apart from these, you may also be able to opt into advanced phone number blocking features for a minimal fee.

These are all the options that you have to block a phone number on Android. By following this comprehensive guide you can regain peace and tranquility in your daily life, and also exert better control over your digital existence.

