Samsung "your phone is not registered to a network" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Samsung is among the most reliable and well-trusted brands, providing a positive and bug-free user experience. However, even the best phones can encounter errors from time to time, and one of the most frustrating of these is the "Your phone is not registered to a network" error.

This error message can prevent you from making or receiving calls, sending texts, or using mobile data, leaving you feeling disconnected and frustrated. In this article, we'll explore possible reasons for this error and share some practical tips for fixing it and getting your Samsung phone back up and running.

Samsung error - Possible causes and easy fixes

When you come across the error message "not registered on network" on your device, your SIM card cannot establish a connection with your carrier's network. As a result, you may be unable to make or receive calls or send text messages.

There could be multiple reasons behind this error, such as issues with your SIM card or problems on your carrier's end. Some possible reasons for encountering the "not registered on network" error include the following:

The phone's firmware or operating system may be outdated. Your SIM card may be damaged or disconnected. Your carrier may not be selected as the default option in your phone's settings. Your carrier may be experiencing an outage, causing connectivity issues.

Since there is no apparent, definitive reason for the "not registered on network" error, no single solution can fix it. However, you can attempt to troubleshoot this issue by trying various methods.

Restarting your Samsung phone

Restarting your device can be an effective troubleshooting method. Rebooting your phone enables your operating system to start afresh, which can help resolve any underlying software issues causing the error.

To perform this method, press and hold the Power button and Volume down button together for a few seconds, which will initiate a reboot of your device. Once your phone restarts, you can check to see if the issue has been resolved.

Manually choosing network

Although most smartphones are designed to detect the appropriate network provider automatically, you may still encounter the "not registered on network" error on your Samsung phone. In such a scenario, manually selecting your carrier can be a practical troubleshooting step.

However, it's important to ensure that you're in an area with network coverage before attempting this solution. To manually select a carrier, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your phone and navigate to Wi-Fi & network > SIM & network > your SIM > Network operators. Turn off the 'Choose automatically' option. You'll see a list of available network operators. Manually find your carrier's name and select it.

By manually selecting your carrier, your phone should be able to establish a connection to the network and resolve the "not registered on network" error.

Resetting all network connections

Another option is to try to force your Samsung phone to reconnect to your carrier's network by turning off all network connections and then switching them back on. This can be done by quickly turning on and off the Airplane mode on your phone, which should only take a few seconds to complete.

By doing so, you'll disable all wireless communication on your device. When you turn Airplane mode back off, your phone will attempt to re-establish a connection with your carrier's network. This can often resolve any issues preventing your phone from registering on the network and may help resolve the error message.

These are the most valuable methods you can follow to resolve this frustrating network error. However, if these methods do not work, you can also try contacting your carrier, updating your Samsung phone's software, or using a different SIM card.

