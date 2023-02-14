Samsung "mobile data not working" issue: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Mobile data is essential to our daily lives, but it can be frustrating when it doesn't work on our smartphones. Many Samsung users have recently reported facing issues with their mobile data not working on their devices.

This can be caused by several factors ranging from software glitches to network problems. This article will discuss some of the possible reasons for the Samsung “mobile data not working” issue and provide solutions to fix it.

Reasons and solution for Samsung “mobile data not working” issue

Possible reasons for Samsung mobile data not working issue

Mobile data may not work on a Samsung phone due to incorrect network mode selection, a damaged SIM card, a reselected APN, or the mobile data limiter being turned on after a device update. These are some of the common issues that can occur in this case:

Network issues: There could be an issue with the network provider, which could lead to the mobile data not working. If an outage or maintenance work is taking place, the network provider may experience connectivity issues.

Incorrect APN settings: Access Point Name (APN) is responsible for connecting your device to the internet. If the APN settings are incorrect, this can cause mobile data to not work on your Samsung device.

Software glitches: Mobile data may not work on your Samsung device due to software glitches. This can be due to an outdated OS version or a bug in the OS.

SIM card issues: If your SIM card is damaged or incorrectly inserted, it can cause mobile data to not work on your Samsung device.

Solutions to fix the Samsung mobile data not working issue

If you're having issues with the mobile data on your Samsung device, there are multiple solutions available that you can try to resolve the problem. Carefully following the procedures outlined below may help you fix the issue.

Check network coverage: Check if there is any network outage in your area or if the network coverage is low. If so, you may need to wait until the network is back to normal.

Check APN Settings: Go to Settings and then Mobile Networks. Check if the APN Settings are correct. If not, you can either configure it manually or ask your network provider to send the APN Settings.

Check for software updates: Ensure your Samsung device is running on the latest OS version. If not, update your device to the latest version available.

Restart your device: Sometimes, a simple restart can fix mobile data issues on your Samsung device.

Check SIM card: Ensure your SIM card is correctly inserted and not damaged. You can try inserting the SIM card on another device to see if it works.

The Samsung mobile data not working issue can be frustrating, but it can be fixed with the solutions mentioned above. Make sure to check network coverage, APN settings, software updates, and your SIM card to ensure your mobile data is working correctly on your Samsung device.

If the issue persists, you can contact your network provider or visit a Samsung service center for assistance.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

