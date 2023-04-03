How to change default alarm sound on iPhone and iPad

Apple’s default alarm can sound loud and unpleasant for iPhone and iPad users who prefer waking up to a soothing chime. Alarms are a necessity for most people, and having the option to set one from their smartphone creates convenience. However, users should also be able to choose the alarm tone of their choice. Fortunately, iOS and iPadOS offer multiple tones for an alarm in the in-built Clock app.

Interested users can try out all the available tunes to choose the perfect one for their wake-up call.

How to change default alarm sound on Apple iPhone or iPad

As of the latest iOS 16.4 version (and iPad OS 16.4), one can easily set a customized alarm sound by following these steps:

On your iPhone (or iPad), open the app. In the bottom section, tap on Alarm to open the list of alerts. Tap on the Plus (+) icon on the top-right to create a new alarm. Set the time and then tap on Sound below the Label option. Here, under Ringtones, you can access a long list of sounds to choose from for your alarm. The default is Radar, which is infamous in the community for its “alarming” composition. You can change it to Apex, Silk, Slow Rise, Summit, or Uplift for a pleasant experience. Alternatively, you can select a tune from the Classic list. Check to see if you need to tweak any other options: repeat frequency, label, or enable snooze. Once done, tap on Save. You can also change the alarm sound for an existing alarm. Simply tap on the time block to open the settings.

Set a tone from iTunes Store or pick song for your alarm

Alternatively, you can choose a tone to play as an alarm. However, the iTunes Store app is required for this. Here's how to set it up on your iPhone or iPad:

On your iPhone or iPad, go to the Clock app and choose the alarm you want to change or add a new one. Next, tap on the Sound tab. Tap on Tone Store to access a library of tunes to download for your alarm. Purchase a tone of your liking to add it as an alarm. Return to the Sound tab to set the newly bought tone as your wake-up alert.

Another option is to set a favorite song as an alarm. However, iPhone or iPad users should have a valid Apple Music subscription for this. With Apple launching a standalone Apple Music Classical experience, users can set their favorite art music track as an alarm tone on their iPhone or iPad. Follow these steps:

On your iPhone or iPad, go to the Clock app and choose the alarm you want to change or add a new one. Next, tap on the Sound tab. Tap on Pick a song to choose a track of your liking.

This is ideal for those who have a subscription and want to wake up to their favorite songs instead of a classic alarm tone.

