How to free up space on your iPhone and iPad

iPhones and iPads are some of the most sophisticated devices on the planet, with Apple implementing remarkable innovations across generations. The two lineups are considered by many to be pioneers in their respective departments, and they have reached massive popularity among tech users.

One concern that applies to both devices, like so many others, is the issue of storage. While they come with plenty of space, there's an upper limit. The problem becomes more prevalent, especially on the base versions, since the higher-end models come with more storage.

Hence, it becomes an important job for every iPad and iPhone user to routinely manage space. Thanks to the functional UI offered by Apple, this isn't a grueling task. However, it can still be problematic, especially for those who might be getting into the ecosystem for the first time.

Managing storage on iPads and iPhones has never been easier

Both iPhones and iPads are run by Apple's trademarked iOS operating system, making it extremely convenient to streamline device management. From checking the sizes of different applications to the components of the internal storage, the OS makes everything a smooth experience.

However, there's still a set of steps and operations users need to follow regularly to ensure that their devices don't getting bloated with unnecessary items.

Step 1: Checking the Storage

Whether your iPad or iPhone is full has to be seen from the storage itself, which can be done from the settings. The amount of storage can then be observed from the "general" section, and displaying how much space is being eaten away by each application. The set of applications will include system files and those downloaded and installed by the user.

Step 2: Check how much space is being used by each application

Usually, every application requires storage for two main reasons. One is the file size, which it requires to stay installed and operate on your device. The other is the additional files and cache data it creates while operating its usual functions. The numbers can be seen by completing the first step and opening an application of your choice.

Step 3: Offload apps you rarely use

When you open an application from the iPad/iPhone storage section, it will give you two options - offload the app or delete them. The first one is perfect for those applications you might be using less frequently, but might need sometimes. Offloading clears the locally stored data of the application, so ensure that all the relevant items are backed up.

Step 4: Delete apps you never use

Thanks to the ever-changing nature of technology, a popular application from today could become obsolete for you tomorrow. This might be a utility app or a video game you no longer play.

Despite your non-regular use, the application will remain on your iPhones and iPads, and eat away a vital amount of space. Don't be apprehensive about deleting them, as most of today's applications offer some form of cloud storage for their files.

Keeping your iPhones and iPads clean and clutter-free isn't rocket science, but many users need to catch up on this step. They often need to remember to check the occupied space, which can get filled up pretty quickly when left unattended.

