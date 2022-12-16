Should you buy the new Apple iPad at a premium or stick to the cheaper 2021 model?

Apple released the new iPad 10th gen in October with significant improvements over last year's model. If you're an Apple fan looking for the most value-for-money options, you may be wondering whether to go for the new 10th gen and accept the premium price tag or stick with the cheaper 2021 model.

While both iPads have valuable features and stunning displays, it can be hard to decide which is the best option for your needs. In this article, we'll explore the main differences between the two models and help you decide whether to purchase the premium current gen or save some money and go for the more pocket-friendly 2021 option.

iPad 9th vs 10th gen, should you upgrade?

The issue must be addressed before we go on to other topics: The pricing difference between the 9th and 10th generation iPads (64 GB) is $449 for the 10th generation and $329 for the earlier model. To justify the change, Apple would need to provide some significant improvements, which I am not convinced it does. It appears to have changed from a tablet category that is simple to suggest to a tablet category that requires significant consideration.

Apple made several important improvements to the tablet in 2022, but none that will have a significant long-term impact. The inch-thick bezels at the top and bottom of the new screen were removed, which is the biggest change. As with the iPad Air and iPad Pro models, the display has expanded almost to the edge. This modernizes the tablet's overall appearance. The 10.2-inch screen of the iPad from the previous version has been increased to 10.9 inches in the newer edition.

To fit the new screen, Apple slightly adjusted the proportions. The dimensions of the new models are 9.79 by 7.07 by 0.28 inches, compared to 9.80 by 6.80 by 0.29 inches for the device from a year ago. Lastly, Apple was compelled by the new design to eliminate the dependable Touch ID button. The power button on the broad edges of the new iPad houses the fingerprint reader.

Improvements to the SOC (System on Chip)

Apple upgraded the iPad's base model from an A13 Bionic in 2019 to an A14 Bionic in 2020. The Neural Engine cores on the A14 are doubled from eight to sixteen, giving it some new capabilities.

In addition to a 20% increase in CPU speed and a 10% increase in graphics performance over the previous generation, Apple claims it enhances machine learning capabilities by up to 80%. The iPhone 14 Pro, which has the more recent A16 technology, is still two generations ahead of the A14 Bionic.

We can assess the differences between the A13 and A14 processors by comparing the Geekbench 5 results. The A13 chip in the 9th generation scored 1,325 on the single-core test and 3,304 on the multi-core test. The A14-equipped fourth-generation Air model scored 1,583 and 4,201 on the same test.

There is a definite improvement between the two chips according to the benchmarks performed on these processors, which aligns with Apple's figures in its evaluations.

Improvements to the cameras

The new iPad has a definite improvement over the previous model. On the rear, Apple introduced a 12MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The 8MP camera from the previous iteration has an f/2.4 aperture. As a result, the new model will take photos of greater quality and operate better in low light.

You'll receive a higher-resolution video in addition to higher-resolution photographs. The 9th generation could only record video in 1080p at 40 frames per second; the new model can record 4K videos at 60 frames per second. Apple changed the location of the front-facing camera on the tablet, moving it to the long edge.

Connectivity and battery life

The new iPad replaces the older Wi-Fi 5 radio with a newer Wi-Fi 6 radio. You'll get quicker Wi-Fi speeds if your local wireless network also supports Wi-Fi 6.

The more costly cellular variant switches from LTE 4G to 5G. The new iPad specifically supports sub-6GHz 5G, which includes fundamental support for five-gigabit per second (5G) services offered by the three main US cellular providers, but excludes compatibility for their advanced millimeter-wave (5G) transmissions.

Version 5.2 of Bluetooth, which Apple added, offers an increased connection for Bluetooth products. Additionally, USB-C is available for charging and data transfer in place of Apple's exclusive Lightning. However, this shift complicates matters with the Apple Pencil.

Apple hasn't released the size of its device's batteries. However, Apple claims the 10th gen will get up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching videos, which is the same claim the company made for the ninth-generation model. In other words, don't expect better battery life.

Final thoughts

What does the $120 more buy you with the 10th gen iteration? Wi-Fi 6, 5G, a bigger screen, an improved back camera, and an upgraded CPU (if you get the model with cellular support). The rest essentially stays the same year after year.

The increase from $329 to $449 is substantial. There is still a market for 9th-generation models, potentially even at a discount. Depending on how important such enhancements are to you, they will play a major role in deciding whether to purchase the newer model.

The latest CPU will appeal to performance enthusiasts, but it won't completely change how you use it. LTE and Wi-Fi 5 are still quick, but Wi-Fi 6 and 5G are far faster. In the end, Apple is demanding a high price for what are, in some ways, minor enhancements.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

