On March 28, Apple launched Apple Music Classical, a brand-new platform dedicated to classical music. A standalone extension to the iconic Apple Music, the app is available to download for free from the App Store. In addition to a vast catalog of art music, the platform will offer high-quality audio bundled with quick access features to make it a worthwhile experience for fans.

Apple’s standard Music platform will continue to exist alongside the new app; however, the company’s decision to release a separate platform may seem confusing, especially because Apple Music already offers an excellent classical music experience through its premium subscription.

Here’s why Apple created Apple Music Classical and how it works

Upon announcing the brand new app, Apple shared an explanation as to why they developed a separate service for classical music. The statement began by explaining how multiple artists work together to create such art:

“Classical music often involves multiple musicians recording works that have been recorded many times before and are referred to by different names. For example, from the formal Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 14 to the popular byname of Moonlight Sonata, or in multiple languages, such as Mondschein Sonata in German.”

Considering how complex classical music is, the company believes that fans of the art form have been “ill-served by streaming platforms” until now and that “only a brand new app” can bridge the gap between the art form and people. They said:

“A distinct app, included with an Apple Music subscription, gives these classical music lovers the editorial and catalog content they’ve been missing.”

All Apple Music Classical features

Besides a beautiful interface, the app offers specialized features that make it easier for users to search and discover the depths of classical music. For starters, the platform offers a huge library, featuring over five million tracks.

There’s a specially-built search interface in the Classical app that lets users look for tracks based on the composer, opus number, or key. Listeners are assured of complete information, including complete movement titles and a full list of contributing artists.

The app also offers audio quality of up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless and supports Spatial Audio powered by Dolby Atmos for thousands of recordings.

The Music Classical app also offers expert recommendations curated by classical music experts, allowing fans of all levels to explore key composers, periods, or instruments. There’s also a Browse section which gives users the opportunity to learn more about their favorite art form and discover new artists, periods, genres, instruments, and more.

The platform is built for both beginners and experts in the genre, who are looking to delve into the wonderful intricacies of the art form.

How to access the Music Classical app

Users are not required to purchase a separate subscription for Classical; they can use a valid Apple Music subscription to explore the app’s premium features.

Simply download the app from the App Store and sign in using an Apple ID that has an active subscription. Here are all the pricing plans you can access in the United States:

Voice: $4.99/mo Student: $5.99/mo Individual: $10.99/mo Family: $16.99/mo.

New users can try the Music subscription free of cost for one month. Signing up for a subscription will unlock over 100 million ad-free music tracks and over 30,000 curated playlists across numerous genres, including classical music via Music Classical.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

