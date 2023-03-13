How to change time zone on your Android phone

Want to change the time zone of the clock on your Android phone? Don’t worry - this article features a complete guide to change the device’s clock settings to view the relevant time according to desired region.

Android phones offer a slew of modern features that users can tap into for convenience. One can easily change the settings on their devices to get their individual needs addressed. Furthermore, Google’s specialized operating system for smartphones offers a dedicated Clock app, featuring multiple features that help people plan and abide by their daily schedules.

The Clock app is a versatile tool that offers many time-related functionalities. It allows users to set or snooze alarms, set new time zones, change the clock's display, and access a timer and a stopwatch. They can also set a bedtime and wake-up schedule, which helps nurture a healthy routine.

With an Android phone, consumers can access options to set the date and time zone automatically or manually. Not only can they set their primary clock to a different time zone, but they can also add clocks for other cities to keep tabs on multiple regional times.

Steps to set the time zone on your Android phone manually

A modern smartphone usually detects the time zone the user resides in automatically, provided it is connected to the internet. In the absence of a network connection, the device may not be able to determine the correct location and will require user intervention.

Regardless of the reason, here’s how you can change the time zone on your Android phone:

From the apps drawer, open the Clock app. Tap on the three vertical dots icon (More) and then Settings > Date & Time. From here, you can access multiple options:

Tap on the Home Time Zone option to change the time zone of the clock displayed on the phone’s home screen.

The time zone can be automatically updated by selecting "Set time zone automatically."

You can also update your time zone based on your location by disabling "Set time zone automatically" and then setting a time zone of your own.

While traveling to a different time zone, you can access a dedicated clock for the home by selecting "Automatic home clock" or "Dual clock."

The aforementioned options should be available on most Android phones. However, these may differ slightly in devices that run on custom Android OS skins (example: OnePlus, Xiaomi).

How to add additional clocks for other cities on an Android device?

Besides changing the time zone or settings for a single clock, users can also add clocks for other cities too. Here’s how to do so:

Open the apps drawer and open the Clock app. Tap on World Clock and then tap on the + (Add) icon at the bottom. In the search bar, type the name of the city and tap on the one that needs to be added. From here, you can also Reorder cities or Delete if necessary.

