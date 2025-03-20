How to check Assassin's Creed Shadows' performance on your PC

Assassin's Creed Shadows is the latest installment in Ubisoft's acclaimed series, taking fans on an immersive adventure across feudal Japan. Like every AAA game, this new open-world RPG could also be quite demanding for bringing Naoe and Yasuke's world to life.

If you're unsure whether your PC can handle the game smoothly, Ubisoft provides a built-in Benchmark Tool in the PC version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. This tool will let you analyze your system performance and adjust settings accordingly to achieve optimal performance.

How to benchmark Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Benchmark Tool (Image via Ubisoft/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Assassin's Creed Shadows Benchmark Tool could be accessed via the newly-introduced Animus Hub. Now, follow the steps below to find out how the game performs on your system:

Open the game to access the Anime Hub, the game's main menu, where you can manage your settings, saved games, and other options. Select the Animus Button, then navigate to the System > Benchmark. Start the Benchmark Test, and a short automated gameplay sequence will begin to simulate the in-game performance.

After the test is completed, the results will appear and show the system's performance. This screen will provide detailed insight regarding FPS, CPU usage, VRAM consumption, and other performance measurements.

What to do after benchmarking Assassin's Creed Shadows

After getting the benchmark results, you can see whether you need to adjust the settings. Here are some of the steps that you can try to improve the performance:

Adjust graphics settings : The benchmark results might reveal low FPS, bottlenecking, or more VRAM consumption than the limit, affecting the game's performance. So, adjusting the game's settings could improve the performance.

: The benchmark results might reveal low FPS, bottlenecking, or more VRAM consumption than the limit, affecting the game's performance. So, adjusting the game's settings could improve the performance. Update drivers : After getting poor benchmark results, you can try updating the GPU driver. A game's performance is often affected by outdated drivers.

: After getting poor benchmark results, you can try updating the GPU driver. A game's performance is often affected by outdated drivers. Upgrade hardware: If you are getting poor results even after trying the above two steps, it might be time for you to upgrade the hardware. You can check out AC Shadows' system requirements to get the hardware needed to run the game smoothly.

By following these steps, you can get the best gameplay performance on your PC, ensuring a seamless and immersive experience.

