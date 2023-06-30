How to choose motherboards for the Nvidia RTX 4060?

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is now available for purchase for $299, which makes it cheaper than the last-gen 3060 12 GB. The GPU brings all the new technologies and improvements of the Ada Lovelace architecture to a budget audience, making it a lucrative choice over the other $300 offerings in the market. With support for DLSS 3 and frame generation, gamers with the card may get no reason to upgrade for years to come.

Thus, those on the older GTX 1650 and the 1060 now have a solid reason to upgrade. Both of those cards are slowly falling below the minimum requirement for modern video games. Thus, we won't be surprised if the most popular video cards ever (according to the Steam Hardware Survey charts) slowly lose their pedestal.

In this article, we will list the best motherboards to buy while building a system around the latest 4060. Thus, those upgrading can make an informed decision that will help them get the maximum from their builds.

Best AMD motherboards for the Nvidia RTX 4060

The newly launched RTX 4060 is a budget graphics card that doesn't require the best of the motherboards. This simplifies our recommendation if you are planning a build around the 4060.

The last-gen B550 and the new B650 motherboards are a solid pair with the new 60-class graphics card from Nvidia. Both of them are cost effective and pair all of the technologies necessary to run the GPU at its full potential.

In addition, the new A720 motherboards also tick all the boxes for a build centered around the 4060. The boards bring support for the PCIe Gen 4 standard. However, there's only one CPU that we recommend pairing with the A620 boards: the Ryzen 5 7600. Anything above than that won't be an ideal pair with the budget motherboards.

Best Intel motherboards for the Nvidia RTX 4060

Like AMD, Intel has also launched several motherboard lineups that have their pros and cons. Their budget offerings, namely the B560, B660, and B760 offerings are a great pair with the RTX 4060. They don't cost a ton and bundle PCIe Gen 4 connectivity and sufficient horsepower to handle up to a Core i7 without major hiccups.

In addition, the last-gen Z590 and Z690 boards have also been discounted massively following the launch of their newer counterparts. This unlocks new options for those wanting to pair a K-series chip and overclock them to squeeze maximum performance out of the underlying silicon.

Another solid option for the RTX 4060 is the new H610 chip. It is the first budget offering to pair support for the PCIe Gen 4 standard, allowing gamers to pair budget CPUs with the latest GPUs and get away without leaving a ton of performance on the table.

If you are planning around a Core i3 or the Core i5 12400/13400, the H610 motherboards are your best bet.

Although not spoken about as much as the other options on this list, the H670 motherboards are also a solid option for a build centered around the RTX 4060. These are higher-end alternatives to the B660 and B760. But, availability remains pretty limited, with only one or two SKUs based on this Southbridge chip.

Motherboards to avoid while building a PC with RTX 4060 GPUs

There are multiple motherboard chipsets that we recommend gamers avoid while building a system with the latest RTX 4060 GPU. They are listed below:

1) AMD B450 motherboards

The AMD B450 motherboards have continued to be one of the most popular options among budget gamers over the past four years. They are cheaper than ever today, and have solid offerings in the lineup like the ASRock B450 Steel Legend and the MSI B450 Tomahawk.

However, the chipset has one massive issue: it's PCIe Gen 3. Thus, gamers will lose a ton of the 4060's performance, which isn't a very powerful card to begin with. Thus, we don't recommend buying a B450 motherboard for the new 40 series cards. If you are short on cash, look at the Intel H610 platform.

2) AMD X670 and X670E motherboards

Some super high-end motherboards are also not an ideal pair with the RTX 4060. A decent example of this anomaly are the latest X670 and X670E standards from Team Red. Most of these tend to cost as much or more than the RTX 4060 itself and are only designed for chips like the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and the 7950X.

While these motherboards house great technology, and we loved the ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming Wifi SKU, they are not built for budget cards like the 4060.

3) Intel Z790 motherboards

The Intel Z790 motherboards are the Team Blue equivalent of the X670 boards listed above. They are top of the crop from the Core CPU makers and only built for the latest high-end CPUs like the 13700K, the 13900K, and the 13900KS. The pricing is the sole reason why we recommend avoiding these boards for the budget $300 4060, again.

