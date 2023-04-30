How to clean up your Windows PC: a step-by-step guide

If you use a Windows PC, you have probably experienced the annoyance of a slow, unresponsive machine. The fix is simple: clean up your Windows PC. Regularly conducting routine repairs such as deleting unnecessary files, cleaning away temporary data, and upgrading drivers can help improve system efficiency and avoid future problems.

This article will show you the complete cleaning procedure for your Windows PC. Everything will be discussed, from deleting temporary files to optimizing your system settings. So, whether you are a rookie or an experienced user, keep reading to learn how to clean up your Windows PC.

A detailed guide to cleaning up your Windows PC

Step 1: Cleaning up temporary files

These are files that are only used temporarily and are no longer required. To delete them, navigate to the Start button and right-click on it. Then, from the hidden menu that displays, select "Run." Enter "temp" and press the "ENTER" button.

You will notice a folder containing all of the temporary files.

Select all of the files and press the "Shift + Delete" keyboard shortcut. Some files may be irremovable; disregard them and remove the rest.

Then, enter the Run box again and type "%temp%." Delete everything in this folder as well.

Finally, open the Run box again and put "prefetch" into it.

Delete every single file in this folder as well.

Step 2: Cleaning up the Recycle Bin

The Recycle Bin is an area on your computer where all deleted files can be recovered until they are removed permanently.

If you don't empty your Recycle Bin on a regular basis, the restorable deleted files will take up a lot of space on your computer. Simply right-click on the Recycle Bin and select "Empty Recycle Bin" to empty it.

Step 3: Uninstalling unwanted programs

Uninstalling unnecessary programs is another technique to clear up space on your computer.

To do so, navigate to the "Start menu" and type "uninstall" into the search box.

Click on "Add or remove programs." From the list that pops up, uninstall all the non-beneficial apps you barely use.

Step 4: Optimizing your PC

Optimizing your computer might boost its overall performance.

Go to This PC or File Explorer, right-click on the C drive, and select "Properties."

Navigate to the "Tools" tab and choose "Optimize" from the "Optimize and defragment drive" section.

Select the C drive and then click the "Optimize" button.

Step 5: Disk Cleanup

Disk Cleanup is a feature that can help free up even more space on your computer.

To utilize it, go to the Start menu and type "Disk Cleanup" into the search box. Allow it to scan your computer by clicking on it.

After that, pick all the options and click "Clean up system files."

Allow it to scan your computer again, then choose all the options again and click "OK" and "Delete files."

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

