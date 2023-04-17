How to speed up your computer: 10 easy tips and tricks

Are you annoyed by how sluggish your computer is? Do you wish to speed up your computer? Computers frequently perform slower as program demands increase, and how your PC responds to these changes can considerably impact how efficiently it runs. Although updating your computer's hardware is an option, you can make several simple, low-cost changes to boost performance. Even though these relatively minor changes may not seem like much, combined, they can significantly improve your computer's performance and speed up your computer.

This article will look at the top ten computer speed-up tips and methods.

Removing Bloatware and 9 other easy tips and tricks to speed up your computer

1) Uninstall unused apps

The performance of your computer can decrease if you have an excessive number of installed programs. This is because these programs still have memory and processing power while not in use. You can delete any program you don't use or require to speed up your computer.

Clicking the "Start" button will bring up the "All apps" menu. After clicking on this, a list of all the installed programs on your computer will appear. Once you've located the programs you want to remove, right-click on their icons and select "Options" or head to the Programs and Features menu in the Control Panel.

2) Disable startup programs

After being turned on, your computer goes through a few phases before being ready to use. The startup phase, during which the operating system loads all of the critical and indispensable components and programs, is one of these procedures. However, several programs are set up to launch themselves automatically at different times throughout the process, which slows down your computer's startup time and general performance.

A quick and effective way to speed up your computer is by disabling this unnecessary software from automatic startups. To do this, go to the Task Manager and then the Startup Applications tab, where you'll see a list of all the programs that have started. Next, choose Disable by performing a right-click on the programs. Doing this increases the computer's performance and speeds up boot time

3) Defragment Hard disk

Fragmentation is a common issue that can affect how quickly your computer performs. Because your files are organized throughout your hard drive, it is more challenging for your computer to find and access the data it needs.

A hard drive defragment will help you address this issue. Defragmenting your hard drive is easy and helps speed up your computer. You can organize your data and improve the performance of your computer using the built-in Disk Defragmenter program. With an adequately defragmented hard drive, your computer will work more quickly and smoothly, making it more enjoyable.

4) Disable Visual effects

Windows has several visual enhancements that make the machine appear appealing to users. Visual elements such as motion, shadow, and transparency consume extra processing power, slowing down your computer.

Disabling these effects will assist in increasing the speed of your computer. To turn off these effects, navigate to the system settings using the Windows key + R. Then, type "sysdm.cpl" and press OK to open System Properties. Select "Adjust for Best Performance" under "Visual Effects" in the "Performance Options" box. This will disable all unnecessary visual effects and improve the performance of your computer.

5) Use an SSD (Solid State Drive)

Your computer's performance will significantly boost if you switch to an SSD. Traditional hard drives include moving parts, slowing down data reading and writing. SSDs don't have these components. As a result, program launches, file transfers, and boot times are all speedier.

Upgrade to an SSD if your PC runs slowly; it can alter everything. Despite being more expensive than traditional hard drives, SSDs will significantly speed up your computer. Thus the investment is justified.

6) Upgrade the RAM

A quick and easy approach to speed up your computer and make it function quicker and more smoothly is to upgrade its RAM. RAM is comparable to the short-term memory on your computer, and more RAM helps your computer to store and process more data at once. As a result, data and programs can be accessed more rapidly, and computer activities are more efficient.

Your computer might need to frequently switch data between the RAM and the hard disk if it doesn't have enough RAM. This can create delays and cause your computer to run slowly. This issue can be avoided by upgrading your RAM, guaranteeing that your computer performs smoothly and effectively.

7) Remove Bloatware

Despite advances, excessive pre-installed software, or "bloatware," remains a frequent issue in modern systems. Removing them frees up storage and resources, which helps speed up your computer. You can remove these programs by right-clicking any app tile in the Start menu and selecting the Remove option from the context menu. Alternatively, you can click the Start button with the Windows logo and choose Program Features, or you can type "Programs" into the search box next to the Start button.

You can locate and remove the Bloatware by sorting the list of installed programs by the name of the company that made your PC. Use "Sizes" to eliminate large files that are unnecessary or "Recent" to identify recently downloaded programs. After discovering the program, select it and click the Uninstall option.

8) Update drivers and software

Updating your computer's drivers and software is crucial to ensuring seamless operation. Computers can operate slowly and poorly if drivers or software is not updated. Problems like slow loading times, freezing or crashing programs, and a generally slow experience might result.

Regularly checking for updates and installing them as they become available is required to avoid these problems. You should also actively check for updates, particularly for crucial ones like operating system and graphics driver upgrades, as it helps to speed up your computer.

Updates can increase your computer's performance while enhancing its stability and security. For instance, a graphics driver update can improve your computer's graphics performance, enabling you to run demanding programs or games without latency.

9) Remove temporary files

Removing temporary files is crucial if you want to improve and speed up your computer. Provisional data, like cookies and internet cache, can build and eat up significant disk space on your computer. Your computer generates these files while you use different applications and visit the internet. These files might accumulate over time and slow down your machine.

You can use Windows' built-in Disk Cleanup application to remove temporary files. This application can search your computer for temporary files and assist you in deleting them to free up disk space and speed up your computer. By routinely eliminating temporary files, you can maintain the smooth operation of your computer.

10) Checking for malware and viruses

Malware and viruses can be detrimental since they can significantly slow down your computer and cause crashes. For computer security, use an antivirus or anti-malware program. To protect your computer, this program cans for and gets rid of malware and viruses.

A complete system check might speed up your computer, reveal potential dangers, and improve processor efficiency. Utilizing dependable anti-malware and antivirus programs is essential since malware and viruses can be challenging to detect and remove. The likelihood of discovering malware and viruses can also decrease by employing safe online practices, such as avoiding suspicious links and downloading unfamiliar files.

