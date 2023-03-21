Microsoft Windows is a popular Operating System (OS) series for many PC users. The Windows Task Manager application aids users in organizing the software running on their systems. It can also be used for various tasks like monitoring performance, processes, managing startup apps, and more.

The Windows Task Manager has several utility-based features that can be used to increase the performance of the system. The application contains different tabs with detailed information about the PC and the allocation of its resources. Users can find it installed as a package within their Windows OS and use it to control background software.

This article will outline the different uses of Windows Task Manager and its useful features.

Microsoft’s Task Manager and its different features

Microsoft is a giant in its field and has created one of the most user-friendly and intuitive operating software. The Windows series has various productive features that can help users perform tasks efficiently alongside maintaining the longevity of their systems.

Here are the quickest methods to access the Task Manager application.

Open the Start menu, search for “Task Manager”, and open it.

Press the following buttons on the keyboard to open it with a shortcut - Ctrl+Shift+Esc.

Right-click on the taskbar and open the application directly.

It is important to remember that the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl+Alt+Del” also works to quickly access the Windows application.

Windows Task Manager

The Task Manager has seven basic tabs that display all the applications running in the foreground and their respective processes in the background. Here is a list of all the different tabs available in the application.

Processes: Lists all running applications and background processes alongside real-time resource consumption for each.

Lists all running applications and background processes alongside real-time resource consumption for each. Performance: Contains real-time data of CPU, Memory, Local Disk, Network connection, and GPU usage.

Contains real-time data of CPU, Memory, Local Disk, Network connection, and GPU usage. App History: Lists all resources utilized by different applications for the user account.

Lists all resources utilized by different applications for the user account. Startup: Lists various applications that can be enabled or disabled to boot up with Windows when the system is turned on.

Lists various applications that can be enabled or disabled to boot up with Windows when the system is turned on. Users: Shows all accounts associated with the PC.

Shows all accounts associated with the PC. Details: Detailed list of background processes that support the smooth functioning of applications alongside metrics like assigned CPU and Memory allocation.

Detailed list of background processes that support the smooth functioning of applications alongside metrics like assigned CPU and Memory allocation. Services: List of various different parts of applications that do not show user interface and can be stopped and restarted from this window.

Most of the work can be done by simply accessing the Processes, Performance, and Startup tabs. The Processes tab can be used to forcefully end the session of an application in case of a crash or “not responding” scenario. Similarly, the "File" option can be used to start a new task as well.

The Performance tab is a great tool to monitor the functioning of the system with the installed hardware. The graphs provide a clear picture of the system’s performance under different loads and applications. Moreover, the application can also display the temperature of some hardware like the GPU.

The Startup tab is a great way to prioritize applications. The window provides users with the option to enable certain applications to auto-boot on Windows startup. However, cluttering software during boot-ups can affect the performance of the system.

