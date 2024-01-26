How to clear the cache on a computer

For a smooth experience on your PC, you should know how to clear the cache on the device. When an operating system like Windows fills up its cache, which is where it keeps temporary data, a significant amount of space may be used. Emptying this cache can help you create a lot of space on your computer and boost performance.

This improvement may go unnoticed in flagship computers, but clearing cache files will significantly benefit those who are using mid-range or budget laptops and PCs.

Why clear the cache on your computer?

Why is it important to clear the cache on your PC? (Image via Medium.com/Sanjay Santokee)

There are many things you should do to help your computer function more smoothly, including clearing the cache.

Let's use clearing the cache on a browser as an example. There are situations where the version of a website you're loading on the internet and the version cached — that is, stored — on your computer differ. When nothing else seems to work, clearing your cache can help resolve this problem and its strange anomalies.

How to clear Google Chrome cache on Windows 11

Clear the cache on Chrome (Image via Unsplash.com/Rubaitul Azad)

Like other web browsers, Google Chrome saves data, pictures, and cookies from every page you visit to expedite loading times and provide an improved surfing experience when you visit the same website again.

Here's how to clear the cache in Google Chrome:

Click More (⋮) from the Google Chrome window's menu bar. Choose Clear Browsing Data by clicking More Tools. The Settings page of Google Chrome will show up in a pop-up window after you are routed. Click on Clear Data after deselecting Cookies and other site data unless you wish to delete your cookies.

How to clear Microsoft Edge cache

Clear the cache on Microsoft Edge (Image via Unsplash.com/Denny Muller)

Clearing cache data in Microsoft Edge is similar to doing it on Google Chrome and is a useful way to boost browsing performance. Here are the steps you need to follow to do so:

Launch Microsoft Edge. Press and hold the Alt+F keyboard shortcut to access the Settings and More menu. After choosing Settings, select Privacy & Services. To choose what to clear, select Clear Browsing Data. After selecting Clear Now, be sure to check cache images and files, Cookies, and other site data. Restart the web browser and clear the cache on Edge.

How to clear Opera and Opera GX cache

Clear the cache on Opera GX (Image via Opera.com)

Clearing the Opera GX cache only requires a few clicks. Just press Shift + Ctrl + Delete simultaneously while inside the browser, just like you would with the standard Opera desktop browser.

By default, this shortcut will bring up the Clear Browsing Data menu and open a new tab in Settings. All you have to do is click the Clear Data button after checking the box for Cached Images and Files.

Launch Opera GX on your PC. To access the Easy Setup panel, click on the three tiny horizontal lines located in the upper-right corner of the browser. Scroll down the list that is displayed, then select the Clear option next to Browsing Data. To clear the cache, check the box next to Cache Images and Files and then click on the Clear button.

How to clear the Mozilla Firefox cache

Clear the cache on Firefox (Image via Unsplash.com/Growtika)

Mozilla Firefox's cache and cookies are great places to start if you're trying to fix loading or formatting issues to enhance your internet surfing experience. Even better, you can set your browser to clear cache it automatically.

Depending on the version you're using, click the three stripes in the top-right corner and choose "Preferences" or "Settings." Go to "Security & Privacy." Select the "Clear Data" option under "Cookies and Site Data." Select the information you wish to remove and then click on "Clear."

How to clear Safari cache

Clear cookies and cache on Apple's Safari (Image via Unsplash.com/Mariia Shalabaieva)

When you return to a website, the Safari browser loads the page from its cache without waiting for the internet to load it again. However, the cache can eat up storage space and make your device perform slowly.

Here's how to clear the cache on Safari:

In your Mac's menu bar, click on History and then tap Clear History. A pop-up window will appear. Tap the dropdown beside Clear. Select all history and then click on Clear History.

