How to confirm all Follow Requests on Threads

If you have thousands of followers, accepting the Follow Requests on Threads one by one can become wearying. But rest assured. You are not the only one with difficulties confirming Follow Requests in bulk. However, it only happens if your account is private. Otherwise, it will automatically accept a follower if they come your way.

Launched on Thursday, July 6, 2023, technology powerhouse Meta unveiled Threads for iOS and Android, aiming to overshadow Twitter on social media. It allows users to share pictures, chat, trade jokes, voice opinions, and partake in virtual powwows.

This article will shed light on the function of Follow Requests on Threads and how you can confirm them all at once.

Is it possible to confirm all Follow Requests on Threads?

Accepting Follow Requests individually can be tedious, as there is currently no feature available to simultaneously confirm all Follow Requests on Threads. There isn't a manage option like there is on Instagram's top right to accept all the requests at once. This can be particularly time-consuming if you have a large number of followers.

Switching to a public account is the solution if privacy concerns don't bother you. Subsequently, you won't have to confirm Follow Requests on Threads anymore manually. Therefore, only individuals with private accounts must approve Follow Requests before they can be followed. To accept Follow Requests in bulk, keep the option of switching to a public account in mind.

Accepting all Follow Requests on Threads is a crucial feature the app still lacks in its early stages. However, we can anticipate many significant updates from Meta shortly due to the app's increasing popularity.

It can be downloaded in over 80 regions, and the ultimate aim is to construct an uplifting and imaginative online realm for free expression. Once you've got Threads installed on iPhone or Android, your main feed will be filled with suggested posts and content from the peeps you follow.

Much like Instagram, you can make your profile private as well. Additionally, you can tweak things by filtering out certain words, controlling who gets to comment on your posts, and exploring various other fun features. Crucially, if you block someone on Instagram or vice versa, it will also apply to Threads.

Elon Musk and the recent controversies surrounding him on Twitter have given Meta the opportunity to seize the momentum and expand its platform significantly. However, Meta still has a considerable journey ahead to match the scale of Twitter's success, and eventually, Threads may fade into obscurity.

