How to create artwork using the Nightcafe AI art tool

Nightcafe is one of the most popular up-and-coming AI art tools and can be accessed and used via the Progressive Web App (PWA). It utilizes deep machine learning to convert text prompts into desired images and is a very easy-to-use AI art tool that offers a variety of customizations and art styles.

Nightcafe initially utilized a neural-style transfer technique, which has improved further with rigorous training and a vast database of resources.

In recent years, Nightcafe has incorporated VQGAN+CLIP to generate images from text descriptions. Today Nightcafe is a free-to-use platform for art enthusiasts to create and publish captivating images. Additional paid features can be unlocked that allow multiple art styles and genres at affordable rates.

A guide to creating artwork using the Nightcafe AI art tool

Generating quality images using this AI art tool is simple and fun for beginners and experienced artists alike. Nightcafe can generate images from test prompts, regenerate them in different art styles, and even create videos with a few simple instructional inputs.

Step 1: Visit the Nightcafe's creator website and sign up to create an account.

Step 2: Click on the Create button. Multiple creation methods will be provided for you to choose, so go ahead and pick one according to your output needs. Currently, there are five methods to opt for, namely, Stable (Stable Diffusion), Dall-E 2 (OpenAI Dall-E 2), Coherent (CLIP-guided Diffusion), Artistic (VQGAN+CLIP), and Style Transfer.

Step 3: After selecting a suitable method, you will be redirected to the command prompt section. This is where you get to play around with the various settings of the AI art tool.

Step 4: Enter your text prompt or upload an image of your choosing to edit and click on Create to generate the required output.

Step 5: Nightcafe AI will generate an artwork based on your input and provide you with results that you can publish on the website itself or auction off as your own NFT artwork.

Settings and features provided in the Nightcafe AI art tool

Just like every other AI art tool, Nightcafe comes equipped with its own set of customizations that provide extensive versatility to your creations. Here are some of the features provided by the AI art tool:

1) Text prompt: Your text prompt provides a bar where you can enter your requirements in simple language that the AI will process and convert into an image. This is the simplest form of creation provided by most AI art tools.

The web UI allows for multiple prompts that can be incorporated into the-generation process. Each one will have an allocated weightage that will come into play as per the prompt sequence.

2) Random and choose features: Each prompt has a "random" and a "choose" option that will provide users with pre-used prompts that can be used as inspirations or test subjects for the AI.

3) Negative prompts: If you do not need certain prompts in your image, you can type in those exclusions into the Negative Prompts bar. The AI will sort out the image according to the negative inputs to draw out features from the rest of the database and provide a coherent output.

You can also leave the settings on default and let Nightcafe decide on what to exclude from the prompts.

4) Start Image: This feature lets you use an image to recreate it in a desired art style. Nightcafe also provides a set of pictures that you can start with and modify as you like. The resultant image-to-image conversion will be displayed on your profile, and you can choose to publish, download, and share it.

NightCafe Studio @NightcafeStudio



How to enter: Share a link to your on-theme creation with the hashtag



Winners get 200 credits delivered straight to their NC account!



Check out our example creations below. This weeks Modifier Monday theme is going to be explosions.How to enter: Share a link to your on-theme #NightCafe creation with the hashtag #modifiermonday Winners get 200 credits delivered straight to their NC account!Check out our example creations below. This weeks Modifier Monday theme is going to be explosions.💣💥How to enter: Share a link to your on-theme #NightCafe 🌃 creation with the hashtag #modifiermonday. Winners get 200 credits delivered straight to their NC account!🏆➡️Check out our example creations below. https://t.co/1FeJNZGZol

5) Seed: Advanced settings open up more options for users to tweak their images. A seed number is provided with an picture that saves information about its individual settings, which can be accessed later if needed.

6) Aspect ratio: All of the basic aspect ratio settings are provided to set your image to the required orientation. From square format to full frame 16:9 widescreen, the output can be oriented to any aspect ratio of your choosing.

7) Overall Prompt Weight: This setting determines the amount of text-to-image accuracy the AI is supposed to follow while converting your prompts to images. 50% is the default weightage, but it can be cranked up to a hundred if needed.

Depending on the prompt and art style, it is possible to overdo the images with higher weightage as it results in distorted outputs. A general setting of 75-80% yields satisfactory results for most prompts.

NightCafe Studio @NightcafeStudio



Use them to further categorize prompts, trends, or styles used.



Check out tags on the explore page or by clicking any tag on a public creation. Add up to 5 tags per creation when publishing or when editing an already published photo. Tags are now live on the site!Use them to further categorize prompts, trends, or styles used.Check out tags on the explore page or by clicking any tag on a public creation. Add up to 5 tags per creation when publishing or when editing an already published photo. Tags are now live on the site!Use them to further categorize prompts, trends, or styles used. #️⃣Check out tags on the explore page or by clicking any tag on a public creation. Add up to 5 tags per creation when publishing or when editing an already published photo.✨ https://t.co/GAsyr5uaVw

8) Models: Creating methods such as Stable Diffusion have model versions that have different resources to impart particular effects to images. Different models are optimized for different aspects of image generation, which is why sometimes an older variants can produce better outcomes than the newer versions.

9) CLIP Guidance: Using CLIP Guidance helps render complex and descriptive prompts. It also helps make images look more realistic, producing high-resolution outcomes.

10) Sampling method: The Stable Diffusion method also allows sampler choices. These have different operational mathematical processes to create coherent images from a random noise of pixels. Different processes allow for various specialties like face architecture, texture controls, and more.

11) Credit System: Nightcafe provides its users with a system. Upon signing up, you get a certain number of credits that are used to generate a dedicated number of images. Every day, five points are added for free to your account, and additional credits can be acquired by completing challenges and gaining badges.

The AI art tool also has a paid subscription structure starting from $9.99 per month, which provides extra credit points that can be used to open up new possibilities and generate multiple images of various qualities.

NightCafe Studio @NightcafeStudio



Check out the attached GIF for a quick how-to, or keep reading for instructions.



(1/2) You can now bulk tag creations on #NightCafe Check out the attached GIF for a quick how-to, or keep reading for instructions.(1/2) You can now bulk tag creations on #NightCafe!Check out the attached GIF for a quick how-to, or keep reading for instructions.💡(1/2) https://t.co/6rF5k9nZtC

12) Video: Some of the artwork-creation methods have video-generation features. This lets you create short videos that make use of the various video-edit settings to add effects like panning, zooming, frame rates, and more.

Nightcafe will first generate the desired image and then imbue it with video effects that can be downloaded. Each video generation also costs a certain amount of credit points depending upon the number of iterations.

The Nightcafe AI art tool lets users use a variety of image-generating methods owing to its integration with different AI engines like Dall-E 2 and Stable Diffusion.

Named after the famous art piece by Vincent Van Gogh, The Night Cafe, the AI art tool aims to inspire a new generation of artwork ideas, leaving a subtle signature mark of its own.

