In today's technology-driven era, Gmail has emerged as the most widely utilized method of communication for both personal and professional purposes. Same as the comment section of websites, it too receives spam and promotional emails. This free email service provided by Google excels at categorizing specific emails received as Promotions.

Within Gmail, the Promotions section serves as a designated tab where emails related to advertisements, offers, deals, and newsletters are automatically sorted. While some of these may be of interest to users, others must find themselves in the Bin section, and hence they can be easily disposed of.

With that in mind, here is a step-by-step guide on how to delete all promotional emails in Gmail.

How to delete all promotional emails in Gmail using browser

How to delete all promotional emails using the Gmail website (Image via Gmail)

The process to delete promotional emails from Gmail is quite simple, and the steps to go through it are as follows:

Open the official Gmail website, where you will find three horizontal tabs: Primary, Promotions, and Social. These tabs categorize emails based on their content by default. Once you've selected the Promotions tab, locate the check box present at the top-left corner. If there are multiple pages of emails within this category, a notification bar will appear, prompting you to delete all conversations in Promotions. To effortlessly delete all the emails, choose the "Select all conversations in Promotions" option from the notification bar. This will enable you to erase all the emails in one go. However, if there are specific emails within the Promotions tab that you find relevant or interesting, you can deselect them by unchecking the respective boxes. Finally, click on the Delete button located adjacent to the tick bar. This action will automatically move the selected emails to the Bin folder, where they will remain for a period of 30 days before being permanently deleted. Alternatively, you can clear the Trash section immediately to instantly delete these emails.

Moreover, it is recommended that users clear out promotional emails regularly as they take up valuable storage. If the capacity gets full, they will not be able to send or receive emails.

How to delete all promotional emails via Gmail's mobile app

How to delete promotional mails from the Gmail app (Image via Gmail)

The deletion procedure for mobile users slightly differs from the website, as the application does not enable handset users to select all promotions mails. Therefore, mobile users have to select each and every mail from the Promotions section and hit the Delete button, located at the top-right corner.

By following these steps, you can efficiently manage and delete all promotional emails in Gmail, ensuring a clutter-free inbox and streamlining your email communication experience.