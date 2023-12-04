How to download YouTube videos on an iPhone

Saving and playing YouTube videos on an iPhone can come in handy in many ways. For those times when Wi-Fi is unreliable during travel, having preferred content downloaded beforehand is a smart way to pass the time. Alternatively, to dodge data limitations, downloading a handful of videos while connected to Wi-Fi can be a lifesaver. Not to mention, sidestepping buffering from online or connection snags is an added benefit of having downloaded videos on your phone.

This comprehensive guide can enlighten you on how to download and save your cherished YouTube videos onto your Apple iPhone for viewing later.

Download YouTube videos on an iPhone through Premium

If you are a YouTube Premium subscriber, downloading YouTube videos is officially possible. Although this privilege comes for $13.99 per month for individuals or $22.99 for families. Despite this, there are limitations to what can be downloaded with YouTube Premium. Additionally, it's noteworthy that not all videos are available for download via the Premium subscription.

Follow the steps below to download a video:

Sign in to your YouTube Premium account.

Play the YouTube video you want to download.

If it is available to download, there will be a "Download" button available underneath the video.

Select the preferred video quality.

Following that, it will be downloaded.

Importantly, you can't share the downloaded videos with your friends as they remain encrypted.

Download YouTube videos on an iPhone without Premium

From utilizing YouTube Premium to browser extensions and downloading videos directly from websites, there are various approaches to downloading YouTube content.

To achieve this, follow the given steps:

Play the video you want to download.

From the Share option, copy the URL of the video.

In the iPhone's browser, go to the website X2Mate .

. Paste the copied URL and click on download.

Download the video quality you like the most.

Wait for the downloading process. Then, you can find it in the downloads folder.

Notably, you can find various websites that enable you to download YouTube videos on the internet. However, some of these sites come with a caveat, as they usually have plenty of adware. In some cases, they might even try to slip malware into your system.

For individuals struggling with shaky Wi-Fi or sluggish internet, downloading and storing videos on your Apple device can prove to be quite useful. Whether you're using an iPhone, Mac, or even an iPad, this nifty trick applies to all three gadgets.