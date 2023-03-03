How to factory reset Macbook Pro without password

Want to factory reset your MacBook Pro but don’t have the password? Don’t worry, as Apple allows users to erase a MacBook computer or return to factory defaults without using any form of authentication.

Apple’s MacBook Pro is protected by exceptional security features, making it difficult for data predators to break through using unauthorized software. Like most modern and secure operating systems, macOS recommends the use of login passwords to authorize a user every time the system boots. However, it’s always possible to forget authentication details, thus causing a massive inconvenience.

While there are ways to recover a Mac login password, the standard procedure may not always be successful. In that case, the user will have to factory reset their MacBook Pro. Alternatively, they may need to factory reset a second-hand laptop without a password.

Whatever the reason, there’s an easy way to bypass the need for authentication if you have to factory reset a MacBook Pro.

Steps to factory reset your Apple MacBook Pro without using login password

If you don’t have access to your MacBook Pro’s password and need to restore it to default, follow these steps:

1. Startup from macOS Recovery mode

Shut down the laptop and follow these steps to see the recovery options:

For Intel-based MacBook Pro: Power on the laptop. Immediately press and hold the Cmd+Q keys until an Apple icon appears on the screen or a sound plays. The startup options will appear after this.

For Apple Silicon-based MacBook Pro: Press the power button and keep holding it until the startup options appear. Select the gear icon marked Options and then choose Continue.

2) Choose Erase Mac from the Recovery Assistant menu

When asked to select an admin user, choose Erase Mac, which will be available under the Recovery Assistant menu in the menu bar. In the Erase Mac window, choose the Erase Mac option and then Erase Mac to confirm the process.

3) Reinstall macOS

After the previous step, the MacBook may restart to a flashing question mark. In that case, press and hold the power button until the laptop turns off.

To reinstall macOS, make sure that the laptop has access to the internet. After this, start the MacBook in macOS recovery mode as described earlier and reinstall the operating system.

Choose the Reinstall macOS option from the utilities window in macOS Recovery. If asked to choose between Macintosh HD or Macintosh HD - Data for the reinstallation, choose Macintosh HD. Allow the installation to complete without putting the computer to sleep or closing its lid. It will take several minutes to complete.

Note that if a network connection isn’t available, a bootable USB disk drive with a macOS installer will be required to reinstall the operating system.

Once the macOS reinstallation is done, the MacBook will restart and showcase a setup assistant. Enter your information if you want to keep the laptop and set it up for use.

However, if you intend to sell or gift the laptop to someone else, turn off the device in the said state and pass it on. The new owner can use the setup assistant to enter their own information after they power on the device.

