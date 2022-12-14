10 best laptops of 2022

Laptops have quickly swallowed the market share of PCs, thanks to their similar power in smaller form factors and portability. Today, these devices aren’t the bulky ones of old, instead, they are compelling and capable devices of accomplishing anything that a PC can.

We have rounded off ten of the best laptops in 2022 and offer amazing value for anyone looking for something in particular. These devices are excellent for content creation, business usage in meetings and calls, presentations and worksheets, and even for heavy resource-hungry tasks like editing, gaming, and designing.

Incredibly useful and feature-rich laptop computers in 2022

1) Apple MacBook Air M2

MacBooks have consistently been great devices for content creators. The simplified yet efficient user interface of MacBooks, combined with top-of-the-line hardware, has placed these devices at the very top. Even though Macbooks are pricey, they offer amazing portability and long battery life thanks to Apple’s complete control of software and hardware.

The M2 MacBooks are even faster than their M1 predecessors while offering an ever-so-reliable software and gorgeous display.

2) MacBook Pro M2 13 inch

It wouldn’t be wrong to call the MacBook Pro M2 one of the fastest and most powerful computers Apple has ever created, and it's certainly not wrong to call it the most powerful one today. With even more advancements over the M1 chip, the M2 chip has significantly blasted past the performance offered by the M1.

All this, and the device's battery life, is still stellar and uncompromising. With the latest OS on board, there is no task too big for the MacBook Pro M2. It is the definitive content-creation machine.

3) MacBook Air M1

Apple should be commended for making such highly optimized devices that even a two-year-old Air M1 is still an amazingly powerful device even today. This truly speaks volumes for the kind of optimization Apple provides for its devices. Anyone looking for an incredibly powerful MacBook without paying for the high price of an M2 chip should get the M1 air.

In repeated tests, the M1 air provided better battery life than the current-gen M2 Air. This could be down to the M2 chip being new, with further updates adding to its optimization.

4) HP Spectre x360 14

Hands down, the best Windows device of 2022 is the Spectre x360 from HP. Equipped with Intel 11th gen processors and integrated graphics, the laptop breezes past everything coming its way. By default, the x360 comes with a FHD LED display that is gorgeously sharp, but HP also offers OLED options for enthusiasts.

Combine this with a stylus pen that allows the device to be used as a tablet in hand, and one is looking at an ultra-portable and highly modifiable productive device. The long-lasting 10-hour battery adds significantly to the utility.

5) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Windows laptop

ASUS has rightfully made its name in gaming of late. From OEM graphics cards to excellent feature-rich motherboards, they have touched all aspects of gaming to good results. With their Zephyrus G15, ASUS is offering a beast of a gaming machine. The screen boasts a refresh rate of 165 Hz, something unseen in rival gaming laptops.

The laptop can also play every AAA title at a minimum of 60 fps, thanks to the excellent graphics options provided in collaboration with AMD and Nvidia. The G15 can easily be used as a daily driver thanks to its amazing keyboard and sleek form factor.

6) Asus Chromebook Flip CX5

Not many foldable computers get the job done right. ASUS’s Flip CX5, however, is an exception. With a sleek design, fast charging support, and a refined, minimalistic, and efficient Chrome OS, this Chromebook can perform similarly to any Windows-based offering on a parallel footing. While the screen is sharp and detailed, the device feels fast and offers good battery life for work on the go.

Many would wonder if the keyboard and speakers of such a foldable device do it justice, and they do. The keyboards are responsive and tactical, and the speakers are decent for the price.

7) Dell XPS 13

This is easily the most recommended XPS device for students today. With a sleek design, slim build, and a capable processor like i7, the XPS 13 is an excellent choice for students and researchers. Equipped with an SSD, the laptop breezes past almost any program or application a student may use, even the resource-intensive design software.

The XPS 13 also comes in a pro variant which features an OLED display and a borderless haptic touchscreen, thus increasing productivity even further.

8) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano

The lightest ThinkPad Lenovo has ever made is the X1 Nano. At a mere 1.2 Kg of chassis weight, it employs a gorgeous LED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1350 and a color gamut of 100% sRGB. This ultra-portable and light ThinkPad also boasts amazing sound, thanks to Dolby Atmos on board.

It is a very easy choice to recommend to anyone looking to work on the go on a portable computer with lightweight and reliable hardware.

9) Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Another one of the best light and thin laptops is the Surface Laptop 5, released this year. The Surface 5 is fast, reliable, and doesn’t stutter on any tasks coming it's way. Even with such performance levels, the fan noise is next to zero, which is a testament to how Microsoft has engineered the device.

Suitable for any use, be it business, creativity, or coding, it has recently become a popular favorite. The only way it is found lacking is in battery life.

10) LG Gram 17

For users looking for massive screen space on a laptop, the LG Gram 17 is the right choice. The massive screen makes the laptop feel counterintuitive, thanks to its three-pound weight. Only after using it does one realize that LG hasn’t compromised on the internals. With a 12th gen i7 Evo chip, the Gram 17 is more than capable of delivering even the most demanding of tasks.

Moreover, with an amazing battery life of approximately 12 hours, the laptop offers more time to be productive than to look for a charger. The keyboard on board feels tactile and responsive, making the deal truly lucrative.

